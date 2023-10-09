DOHA, QATAR – In a strategic move to enhance its global influence in the esports industry, Quest Esports today announced Elie Gemayel, the co-founder and driving force behind the company’s acclaimed Dota 2 initiatives, will take the reins as new CEO. The significant leadership change will be effective immediately.

Gemayel, renowned as a Middle East esports visionary, has had an illustrious trajectory in the gaming world. Beginning his journey with a fervent passion for Dota 2 in 2004, he has been instrumental in nurturing regional talents and propelling them to the limelight in global tournaments. Under Gemayel’s stewardship, Quest Esports’ Dota 2 team has not only emerged as a top contender in international championships but has also qualified for “The International”, the world’s most prestigious esports tournament featuring a prize pool of US$20 million.

As Quest Esports charts its course for the future under the dynamic leadership of Gemayel, it is propelled by a vision that extends far beyond gaming. The organization has set its sights on nurturing a holistic esports ecosystem in Qatar and the broader region, taking decisive steps to revolutionize the industry with innovative ventures, such as the construction of esports hotels. These establishments promise to be a haven for enthusiasts, offering immersive experiences that synergize luxury and gaming culture.

In addition, Quest Esports is fostering education in the sector by developing comprehensive esports educational programs. Collaborations with tech pioneers in the educational landscape are in the advanced stages of planning, with the goal of birthing esports academies that will stand as a beacon of knowledge and skills development in the region, nurturing the next generation of esports talent.

Under Gemayel’s aegis, Quest Esports is poised to deepen its roots in the region while branching out to set new benchmarks in the global esports panorama, fostering innovation, and paving the way for unprecedented growth in the industry.

“We stand on the threshold of a transformative era for Quest Esports,” the company said in a written statement. “With Gemayel at the helm, wielding unmatched expertise and a forward-thinking approach, we foresee a horizon broadened further in the esports realm. Our core commitment is not only to evolve as a global entity, but to raise Qatar’s flag high in the esports community worldwide.”

Gemayel, detailing his vision for the future, added: “This new chapter symbolizes our elevated ambition to enhance, expand, and exemplify. To our partners, we promise renewed vigor and excellence; to our dedicated team, a future brimming with limitless opportunities; and to the global gaming community, innovative experiences that will set new benchmarks."

Media inquiries are welcomed and should be directed to Elia Monsef, Head of Production and Communication, at elia.monsef@quest.tv

About Elie Gemayel

Chief Executive Officer

Beginning his journey in 2004 with DOTA on PC, Elie Gemayel co-founded QUEST Esports, deeply immersing himself in the evolving world of gaming, outdoor pursuits, and esports tournaments. Over the years, he has diligently shaped content around players and significant esports organizations across the Middle East.

In 2014, Elie founded Elab, managing professional esports teams specializing in Dota2 and League of Legends. His entrepreneurial spirit further shone through with the co-founding of the Arab Gaming Championship (AGC), marking it as one of the Middle East’s standout online tournament series.

A cornerstone of Elie's professional journey has been the strategic alliance he fostered between QUEST and Ooredoo Qatar, leading to the creation of the esports brand, Ooredoo Nation. This initiative quickly became a notable entity in the regional esports domain. The Ooredoo Arena online Middle Eastern tournament, under his guidance, garnered an impressive following of over 100,000 subscribers in a short timeframe. His management skills were further evident in the organization of the EA Sports FIFA 22 Champions Cup powered by Ooredoo Nation, which has earned recognition among the eminent FIFA LAN events in MENA.

Now, as the Chief Executive Officer of QUEST Esports, Elie's vision and expertise are poised to guide the company's endeavors and milestones. An alumnus of the Lebanese American University in Beirut, he holds a degree in digital design and animation.

About Quest Esports

Based in Qatar, Quest Esports is a pioneering force in the esports arena, especially within the MENA regions, encompassing Qatar, Turkey, and Beirut. Since launching in 2019, we've cemented our position as innovators, setting benchmarks in Live Streaming, Tournament Organization and Management, and Pro-Team Management. Our strategic partnerships with the Qatar Esports Federation, Ooredoo Qatar, and Qatar Football Association attest to our dedication and vision in redefining the esports landscape. Further exemplifying our prowess, our Division 1 Dota 2 team proudly ranks among the top six globally, showcasing our relentless pursuit of esports greatness.