Bahrain: PwC Middle East, one of the world’s leading professional services firms with over 8,000 people in 24 offices across the region, has appointed Mohamed Al Mahroos as the new Country Senior Partner for its firm in Bahrain, further enhancing PwC’s commitment to the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Al Mahroos said: “Today, the economy has become highly diversified. Bahrain is strongly footing a major economic development driven by investments in strategic projects, boost employment for citizens and attract foreign direct investment. I’m pleased to be recognised by the firm to lead the Bahrain practice, our clients are at the heart of our mission and we work with them to build trust in society and solve important problems. Mohamed added: “My new role will entail ensuring that our clients continue to be able to leverage the excellent expertise and capabilities the PwC network has to offer in order to support the Kingdom and its vision.”

In recent years, Mohamed has focused on developing the firm’s tax advisory and compliance services in Bahrain and has continued to successfully deliver important projects in the public sector, aligning the firm's offering with the nation’s needs. Al Mahroos is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Commenting on the appointment, Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mohamed Al Mahroos as our new Country Senior Partner in Bahrain. Amid a rapidly evolving regional business landscape, I am confident that Mohamed’s strategic mindset and knowledge of the market will continue to enhance our service offering within the Kingdom as well as the region and help support our clients in effectively navigating challenges and building trust.”

Mohamed has also been an important figure in the development of PwC Middle East’s plans to establish a new service delivery centre in Manama, Bahrain which will be established in the first quarter of 2024. The centre will cater to a region-wide client base and is projected to create 250 job opportunities for Bahraini nationals, with 50 new jobs anticipated upon its launch. Al Mahroos comments: “The centre will serve the needs of clients based both in Bahrain and around the region, while creating opportunities for Bahraini employees, indicating our continued commitment to delivering sustained outcomes for our clients in our region.”

