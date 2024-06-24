DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Strategic talent acquisition business Parisima Talent – part of Dulsco Group – has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Grace Eldridge as Director Permanent Placement and Vanessa Driza as Head of Recruitment Process Outsourcing.

The appointments come as Parisima Talent enters a new phase in its growth, with increased client demand across its Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Contract Staffing, and Permanent Placement businesses in the UAE, KSA and wider Middle East.

Grace has more than 10 years’ experience in talent acquisition in the UK and Middle East markets. With a natural ability to understand people, she partners with employees and employers on a level that enables long term, sustainable relationships. Throughout her career, she has sourced, built and coached successful teams, from entry level to experienced consultants. Her focus at Parisima Talent is on growing and developing a team of professionals to bring a personalised service to clients and candidates, with a commitment to building genuine, lasting partnerships.

Vanessa brings over 15 years’ of expertise and know-how to Parisima Talent, where her experience is key to the company’s expansion. Her career began and as a recruiter in the banking and finance sector, leading a team of industry-specialist recruitment consultants and all Emiratisation initiatives. At Parisima, she heads a dedicated, growing team specialising in large-volume recruitment in the UAE, KSA and wider region who handle around 500 hires a year. Among her focus areas are providing strategic direction, enhancing Parisima’s solutions and services by leveraging talent, technology and data, and fostering strong relationships with customers and colleagues.

Tiago Costa, Chief Executive Officer, Parisima Talent, said: “Parisima Talent continues to go from strength to strength, and I am delighted to welcome Grace and Vanessa on board. Joining us at a crucial point in our business expansion, these talented professionals bring unrivalled knowledge and expertise that will be pivotal to our growth and evolution across the Middle East.

“Their appointments also come at a time when the importance of women in the workplace – particularly in KSA, where increasing participation of females in KSA’s staffing is expected to boost the country’s economy by US39 billion by 2032 – is under the spotlight like never before. Women now make up more than half of 1,200 associates and staff at Parisima Talent; a testament to the interpersonal skills and brilliant service that they bring to our sector.”

Headquartered in Dubai with an office in Abu Dhabi, Parisima Talent ventured into KSA last year with a new office in Riyadh as part of its wider expansion plan, with a move into India and Egypt. The company is also present in 32 other markets globally.

Parisima Talent offers a comprehensive, tailored range of recruitment process outsourcing, permanent placement, and contract staffing solutions across to government entities and dozens of industry sectors, including construction, engineering, corporate, commercial, logistics, retail, hospitality, healthcare, pharmaceutical and events.

-Ends-

Contact Info: PRteam@thebrillcollective.com

About Parisima (www.parisima.com)

Parisima Talent is a strategic talent advisory and delivery business enabling clients to improve their performance through better talent acquisition. The company enables clients to fully outsource their needs by delivering world-class talent acquisition solutions, from Board and Executive moves, through to training, strategic hiring projects and complex recruitment programmes across many markets. Parisima Talent has the expertise to provide best practice, cost effective and agile solutions by bringing together Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Permanent Placement and Contract Staffing to create unique, effective solutions for businesses large and small.

About Dulsco Group (www.dulsco.com)

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.