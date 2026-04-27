Egypt – Opella, the self-care challenger with third-largest portfolio in the Over the Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally, has announced the appointment of Murali Rao as Brand & Innovation Head for the Africa, Middle East, Turkey (AMET) zone.

Rao’s appointment reflects Opella AMET’s ongoing commitment to internal talent development. Having joined Opella in 2024, Murali Rao played a pivotal role in driving scaling growth of digestive wellness category across the AMET zone.

A 22‑year veteran of marketing and growth leadership, Rao previously held senior roles at Reckitt and FrieslandCampina where he built a track record of scaling brands profitably across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region and South Asia.

Murali Rao, Brand & Innovation Head of Opella AMET:

“I’m proud to take on this role at Opella as we scale trusted brands and meaningful innovation across AMET. Together with our teams and partners, we will continue to make self‑care accessible to millions of consumers in the Zone including Egypt."

In his new capacity, Rao will steer Opella’s brand portfolio and innovation roadmap, with a mandate to accelerate the company’s self‑care mission across AMET. His track record demonstrates a consistent ability to nurture talent, empower teams, and build a high‑performance culture anchored in a shared vision for growth.

Murali Rao steps into the role at a time when Opella is deepening its footprint in Egypt where the company is reaching consumers each year with a trusted range of self‑care solutions across allergy, pain, digestive wellness, and respiratory health.

About Opella.

Opella is the self-care challenger with third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people’s hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting.

At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world’s most loved brands, including Telfast, Doliprane, Bronchicum, Enterogermina, Maalox, Nasacort, Maxilase, Bisolvon and Buscopan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

Press contact.

Begum Ozbek. begum.ozbek@opella.com

Asmaa Ghonem. A.ghonem@vantage.com.eg