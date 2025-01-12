Kuwait – Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announced today the appointment of Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Ooredoo Kuwait, This decision reflects the group’s commitment to enhancing strategic leadership and supporting sustainable growth in its operating markets.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani boasts an impressive career spanning over 20 years in the telecommunications sector. He is recognized as a prominent executive leader who has played a pivotal role in achieving major strategic objectives and enhancing the performance of organizations he has served on both local and international levels. Currently, he serves as the Regional Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Group for the Middle East, a position that highlights his extensive expertise and exceptional contributions to the sector.

Professional Background of Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani

Throughout his career, Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani has held several influential leadership roles that have significantly contributed to the success of Ooredoo Group. Among these positions is his role as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Ooredoo Group, where he led strategic initiatives to strengthen the group’s relationships with governments and key stakeholders. Previously, he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, achieving record-breaking revenues through innovative solutions and outstanding marketing strategies.

Sheikh Nasser also played a critical role in leading Ooredoo’s operations during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, an achievement that positioned the group as a strategic partner in one of the world’s most prominent events.

In addition to his professional achievements, Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani holds an exemplary academic record. He earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Wales and completed advanced executive programs at HEC Paris, the London School of Economics, and Harvard Business School.

Board of Directors’ Support for the Appointment

The Board of Directors of Ooredoo expressed great confidence in Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani’s ability to lead Ooredoo Kuwait towards further success and excellence. CEO Abdulaziz Al Babtain stated: “We congratulate Sheikh Nasser on his appointment to this new leadership role. His extensive leadership experience and pioneering contributions to the telecommunications sector give us confidence that he will achieve great accomplishments, further strengthening Ooredoo Kuwait’s market position and supporting the group’s future vision.”

The statement concluded by affirming that this appointment aligns with Ooredoo’s commitment to investing in top leadership talent to deliver the best services to its customers and enhance the growth of its business in the region.