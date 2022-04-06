DUBAI, UAE: Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in private cloud, hybrid, and multicloud computing, announced today that it has named Mandy Dhaliwal as Chief Marketing Officer and Shyam Desirazu as Head of Engineering. Each brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling high performing, mission-driven organizations. They will both report to Rajiv Ramaswami, the Chief Executive Officer at Nutanix.

“Both Mandy and Shyam are exceptional leaders with proven technological savvy and unique insight into what it takes to build and drive industry leading solutions that meet the needs of the market,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nutanix. “The addition of Mandy and Shyam to our organization will be instrumental in driving our vision as Nutanix continues its next phase of growth.”

“I am very excited about the opportunity to take Nutanix’s industry leading cloud platform to market and showcase how we uniquely enable enterprises to modernize their applications and digitally transform their businesses with speed, simplicity and efficiency,” said Dhaliwal. “As we move steadily into a hybrid multicloud era, I will be laser focused on driving long-term sustainable growth for the Nutanix business and tangible value for our customers.”

Dhaliwal brings to Nutanix more than 25 years of experience in driving growth and innovation strategies across the cloud and software markets, and building high performing, mission-driven organizations. In this role, she will work closely with the company’s executive leadership team to drive a global marketing strategy that will accelerate the adoption of Nutanix’s enterprise hybrid multicloud solutions. Most recently, Dhaliwal was the Chief Marketing Officer for Boomi, where she was responsible for leading, planning and executing the company's global go-to-market, brand presence, product marketing, demand generation, partner marketing, field marketing, customer advocacy, strategic events and corporate communications functions. Mandy’s career experience spans high profile positions at venture-backed startups, high-growth businesses and large public corporations. Before joining Boomi, she served as Fugue’s CMO, and held senior marketing leadership positions at BlazeMeter, SOASTA, EMC, and Legato Systems.

“Many businesses today are grappling with the reality of multicloud deployments,” said Desirazu. “I believe that hybrid multicloud is the future and that Nutanix’s fast-moving culture of innovation is uniquely positioned to help customers navigate today’s cloud complexities, while deploying solutions that help to future-proof IT. The opportunity to lead and build Nutanix’s engineering organization as the industry evolves towards this future is incredibly exciting.”

In this role, Desirazu will work in close partnership with Ramaswami and Nutanix’s executive leadership team to evolve and drive the company’s technology and platform vision, roadmap, innovation strategy, and R&D investments across the portfolio. He will own the engineering function of the organization and will play an essential role in driving the future growth of the business.

With more than 20 years of experience building and scaling world class engineering teams, Desirazu brings deep technical and leadership expertise from positions across early-stage startups, high-growth businesses and large public enterprises. He has a proven track-record of building, deploying and managing cloud-based services and an extensive systems background with broad technical expertise, especially in core storage. Most recently, he was Vice President of Engineering for VMware Cloud on AWS at VMware. In this role, he led the engineering team that built VMware Cloud on AWS as well as other cloud solutions. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at BlueTalon focused on building the global development organization and defining the product design, strategic partnership and engineering processes. He also has held engineering leadership positions at Panzura, Zynga, Citrix and Netapp.

