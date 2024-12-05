Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, the latest addition to Dubai’s vibrant Business Bay district, is pleased to announce the appointment of Goran Stojkovic as General Manager. With over 20 years of distinguished leadership in the luxury hospitality sector, Goran brings both strategic vision and an unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Goran’s career is distinguished by his proven expertise in driving profitability, expanding market share, and establishing new benchmarks in service excellence. Before joining Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Goran successfully led the Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers through a seamless post-pandemic reopening, overseeing lease agreement renewals and securing multiple prestigious accolades.

In addition to his achievements at Sheraton, Goran held key leadership roles at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC and St. Regis Dubai, where he introduced groundbreaking food and beverage concepts and contributed to record-setting revenue growth. His collaborative approach and commitment to enhancing guest satisfaction align seamlessly with the Renaissance brand’s mission to blend local culture with contemporary luxury.

In his role at Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Goran will manage all operational aspects, leading his team in creating memorable experiences for guests in one of Dubai’s most dynamic districts. His expertise in pre-opening strategies and deep market insights will be invaluable as the hotel establishes itself as a premier destination for both travelers and local patrons.

Renaissance Business Bay Hotel Dubai Appoints Chef de Cuisine Oscar Cimmino

Renaissance Business Bay Hotel is proud to announce the appointment of Chef Oscar Cimmino as the new Chef de Cuisine. An accomplished culinary professional with over a decade of experience in Italian and international cuisine, Chef Cimmino brings his creative expertise and commitment to excellence to the hotel’s culinary team.

Chef Oscar, originally from Italy, has honed his skills across renowned establishments in Europe and the Middle East. His previous roles include serving as Chef de Cuisine at the Sheraton Dubai Creek & Tower, where he elevated dining experiences through inventive menu creations and effective kitchen management. Known for his passion for sustainable practices, Chef Oscar has successfully implemented programs to reduce food waste and prioritize the use of local and biodegradable products. His leadership style is marked by a focus on innovation, quality, and staff development, which aligns perfectly with Renaissance Business Bay Hotel’s dedication to providing unparalleled guest experiences.

With a keen eye for menu development and a focus on high-quality ingredients, Chef Oscar is set to introduce new culinary concepts to the hotel’s offerings, promising an enhanced dining experience for guests and visitors. His appointment reflects Renaissance Business Bay’s commitment to culinary excellence and innovation.

Yousef Haddad appointed Director of Operations at Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Dubai

Renaissance Business Bay Hotel is thrilled to announce the appointment of Yousef Haddad as its Director of Operations. With more than 20 years of extensive experience in the hospitality industry, Yousef is set to bring his expertise and visionary approach to the newly opened hotel in Dubai’s dynamic Business Bay district.

Yousef’s career is distinguished by his success in operational management, revenue optimization, and elevating guest experiences. Prior to joining Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, he served as Director of Operations at Aloft Abu Dhabi, where he effectively led the property’s 408-room operations, achieving notable efficiency and performance enhancements. He also played key role in the opening of Aloft Muscat, championing the brand’s service culture.

His professional journey includes leadership roles at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi and Carlton Hotel Damascus, where he demonstrated exceptional capabilities in pre-opening management, front office operations, and team development. His dedication to delivering unparalleled guest satisfaction has consistently resulted in elevated service standards and strengthened brand loyalty.

As Director of Operations, Yousef will oversee the seamless functioning of all departments, ensuring the Renaissance brand’s ethos of blending local culture with modern luxury is reflected in every guest experience. His expertise in demand forecasting, team engagement, and operational strategies will be key to positioning the hotel as a flagship destination in the region.

Laura Penati Joins Renaissance Business Bay Hotel as F&B Manager

Renaissance Business Bay Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Penati as its new Food & Beverage Manager. With a wealth of international experience and a reputation for excellence in curating exceptional dining experiences, Laura is set to elevate the culinary offerings at Dubai’s newest lifestyle destination.

Originally from Milan, Italy, Laura’s career spans nearly two decades in the hospitality industry, with tenures in prestigious global destinations such as the Maldives, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Madagascar, Jordan, and the UAE. She has been instrumental in pre-opening projects for high-profile brands, including The Address Boulevard by Emaar and Hilton.

Laura’s philosophy centers on creating immersive and heartfelt guest experiences. Known for her innovative “reverse thinking” approach, she focuses on delivering the kind of warm, personalized hospitality she seeks when dining as a guest herself. This ethos ensures a seamless blend of attention to detail, genuine connections, and exceptional quality.

At Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Laura will oversee all food and beverage operations, working closely with her team to develop innovative dining concepts and introduce guests to vibrant culinary adventures. Her expertise in guest engagement, team leadership, and fine dining operations will be pivotal in establishing the hotel’s food and beverage offerings as a highlight in Dubai’s competitive hospitality scene.