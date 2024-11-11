Dubai: Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, was bestowed with the prestigious “Pravasi Bhushan” Award by the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal (India), Dr. C.V Ananda Bose, at Aster Medcity in Kochi, India. The esteemed award highlights her impactful leadership and enduring commitment to advancing healthcare globally, enhancing accessibility and quality of care for millions. Honourable Governor Dr. C.V Ananda Bose, along with MP Shri Hibi Eden, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Mr. Anoop Moopen (Non-Executive Director, Aster DM Healthcare), and senior leadership and doctors from Aster were present at the event.

The distinguished award recognizes Ms. Moopen’s exceptional contributions to the healthcare sector. Since joining the company in 2013, Alisha has played a key role in shaping its strategic direction and growth, while leading the group’s expansion into new markets. Aster DM Healthcare has evolved to become one of the largest healthcare service providers in the GCC providing a complete circle of care through its primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care services. Aster delivers world-class healthcare services to millions across the GCC, with a network of 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies. In the region, Aster DM Healthcare employs over 14,500 people, including approximately 1,806 doctors and 3,826 nurses.

In India, Aster operates 19 hospitals with 4,994 beds, 13 clinics, 212 pharmacies and 232 labs and patient experience centers across 5 states.

Ms. Moopen completed her chartered accountancy from the ICAS (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland) and was working as a Chartered Accountant at Ernst & Young before joining Aster. She is also a distinguished alumna of University of Michigan, Ann Arbor with a distinction in Finance & Accounting. She also holds a degree in Global Leadership & Public Policy Change from Harvard University. Over the years, Ms. Moopen has won several prestigious awards and accolades on the global stage. She has been responsible for managing the strategic direction and development of the company, alongside spearheading the expansion of the group into new markets.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said, “I am deeply honored to receive the Pravasi Bhushan Award from His Excellency, Dr. Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal. This recognition not only reflects our team's unwavering commitment to patient care and fostering innovation but also honors the vision and relentless hard work of our Chairman, Dr. Azad Moopen, who built Aster from a single clinic into a global healthcare conglomerate in a span of just three decades. His journey inspires us every day to strive for excellence and make quality healthcare accessible to all. I am grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to carrying forward this legacy.”

The award highlights Aster DM Healthcare's dedication to delivering quality, accessible healthcare across regions, while making a meaningful impact through medical innovation and world-class care.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

