Abu Dhabi, 6 May 2025: M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and genomics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dimitris Moulavasilis as the company’s new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This change comes as Hasan Jasem Al Nowais transitions from his role to continue as a member of M42’s Board after a long and successful tenure leading M42 and, previously, Mubadala Health.

Mr. Moulavasilis brings a wealth of experience to the role as a trusted leader within the M42 ecosystem. He served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M42’s Global Patient Care platform, a central component of M42’s mission to transform healthcare on a global scale, and as CEO of Diaverum, a global renal care provider acquired by M42 in 2023. Before joining Diaverum in 2018, he was the Group Chief Executive Officer at Affidea, a leading European provider of imaging, outpatient and cancer care services. With deep institutional knowledge and a proven track record of operational leadership, innovation, digital transformation and growth, Mr. Moulavasilis' appointment ensures a seamless transition and continued momentum for M42.

The leadership transition follows a milestone chapter in M42’s journey. Having led Mubadala Health after forming it as chief executive officer, including the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical), Mr. Al Nowais was a founding figure behind the creation of M42 with the merger of Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare in 2022. He has since played a defining role in shaping M42 into the AI-powered global health leader it is today, operating in 26 countries. Under his leadership, M42 has grown 5x in seven years, expanding internationally with the acquisition of Diaverum in 2023 and through organic growth strategies in key markets; entering local and global partnerships; and, delivering exceptional patient outcomes, with numerous UAE and regional firsts in care.

Peng Xiao, Chairman of M42 and Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, said: “Building on the strong foundation established by Hasan, we are now entering the next chapter of M42’s journey. I want to sincerely thank Hasan for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication in shaping M42 into the powerhouse it is today. Looking ahead, we are excited to work with Dimitris, a seasoned leader with global experience, strategic depth, and a passion for innovation. His appointment marks an exciting new phase for M42 as we continue to advance the frontiers of healthcare through technology and world-class clinical excellence.”

Under Mr. Moulavasilis’ leadership, M42 will remain firmly focused on its purpose-driven mission and core values, continuing to pioneer healthcare innovation from the UAE to the world. His vision will guide M42 through the next phase of its strategic growth and expansion across existing and new global markets.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, newly appointed Group CEO of M42, said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with writing the next chapter for M42. I am proud to build on the strong foundation laid by Hasan and the leadership team. Together with our people, partners and patients, we will continue to push the boundaries of healthcare innovation, expand our global footprint and disrupt traditional healthcare models to accelerate the shift from sickness to prevention and positively impact lives locally and globally.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, current Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 said: “Over the past decade, we’ve built on the strong foundations at Mubadala Health to create a global health leader in M42, which has improved lives across borders and continues to make innovative strides to benefit all people, leaving no-one behind. I am confident that Dimitris will continue to drive this vision forward with the same passion, purpose and relentless pursuit of excellence. I have unwavering confidence in M42’s strength and readiness for the next chapter. With a strong, integrated group structure and a deep leadership bench, M42 is exceptionally well positioned for the future. I look forward to supporting Dimitris’ efforts and M42 as a member of its Board.”

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

