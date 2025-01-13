Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Salman M. Hadi as its Group Head of Treasury and Capital Markets (TCM). In his new role, Salman will steer Mashreq’s global TCM operations, enhancing financial strategies and driving the bank’s growth in markets worldwide.

Salman will take the lead in shaping and implementing the strategic direction of Treasury and Capital Markets Group, ensuring alignment with Mashreq’s vision and profitability goals. He will oversee the financial and operational performance of the TCM Group, ensuring adherence to strategic and business plans, while maintaining robust compliance with regulatory standards. Salman will also focus on optimizing organizational efficiencies, fostering a culture of high performance, and ensuring the professional development of a skilled, motivated team to drive exceptional results within the group.

Prior to joining Mashreq, Salman held key leadership roles at some of the region’s most prominent financial institutions, including his most recent position as Executive Head of Liquidity Management & Investments at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and his tenure as Head of Global Markets & Treasury for KSA at Emirates NBD. Known for his strategic insights and ability to navigate dynamic financial landscapes, Salman has consistently demonstrated a talent for fostering innovation and building high-performing teams. These qualities, combined with his deep understanding of treasury and capital markets, make him well-suited to drive Mashreq’s growth ambitions.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq said: “We are excited to welcome Salman as we expand and enhance our Treasury and Capital Markets offering in the UAE and across the region. Salman’s leadership and depth of expertise in the financial sector, and particularly his experience of taking responsibility for multi-billion-dirham portfolios, make him the ideal candidate to support Mashreq as we strive to advance our financial strategies and market presence in the TCM sector. I look forward to his innovative approach and proven ability to deliver impactful results playing a key role in strengthening our already robust position as a leader across our markets.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter, Salman M. Hadi added: “I am deeply honored to join Mashreq, a bank known for its progressive outlook and strong reputation. This role presents an exciting opportunity to build on the company’s rich legacy while pushing the boundaries of innovation in Treasury and Capital Markets. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Mashreq to create lasting value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Salman’s expertise extends to managing intricate portfolios, establishing high-performing teams, and navigating complex regulatory frameworks. A graduate of the University of Wollongong, Dubai, with a Master’s in International Business, he has also completed advanced leadership programs at globally recognized institutions, including the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.

This appointment reflects Mashreq’s continued commitment to attracting top talent to lead its strategic priorities and drive value for its customers and shareholders.