Dubai, UAE, May Marriott International has appointed Rhiannon Callaghan as Multi-Property Director of Marketing & PR for Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Marriott Executive Apartments Al Jaddaf and Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Creek. A dynamic hospitality marketing professional, Rhiannon brings with her a strong record of success in driving brand performance, digital strategy and guest engagement across the luxury hospitality sector.

In her new role, Rhiannon will be responsible for the full spectrum of marketing and communications activity across all three properties. Her focus will include driving integrated campaigns, strengthening brand positioning, expanding digital reach and leading high-impact PR and partnership strategies. Her appointment comes as Marriott continues to invest in creative leadership to reinforce its competitive edge in the UAE’s hospitality market.

Previously, Rhiannon was the Marketing & Communications Manager at W Muscat, where she played a pivotal role in transforming the hotel’s market presence. Under her leadership, the property launched standout activations such as The Drop SS24 and W Studio, generating over $25,000 in revenue. Her digital strategy performance was also recognised as best-in-class by Marriott’s DFM team.

Rhiannon also led strategic collaborations with global brands including Red Bull and Kiko Milano, introduced Michelin-starred chef experiences to the Oman market and brought international artists such as Hugel, Francis Mercier and Stephan Jolk to the region. Her ability to pair commercial success with lifestyle storytelling and community-driven initiatives, such as wellness activations and CSR efforts. She has earned her a reputation as a modern marketing leader in the hospitality space.

Saad Al-Ghamdi, Multi-Property General Manager at Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, and Marriott Executive Apartments, Dubai Creek said: “Rhiannon joins us at an exciting time for the properties, with momentum building across both leisure and business travel. Her depth of experience across regional and international markets will be invaluable as we continue shaping the narrative for our hotels. I’m confident her approach will help sharpen our marketing efforts and strengthen our presence in an increasingly competitive landscape”.

Rhiannon Callaghan added: “Dubai is one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in the world, and these Marriott properties offer huge potential in both reach and resonance. I’m looking forward to working closely with the teams to develop campaigns that feel relevant, insight-led, and focused on delivering real value for our guests.”