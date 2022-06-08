LOMÉ, DOUALA and PARIS -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The French-Cameroonian Marie-Alix de Putter, President of the Bluemind Foundation and CEO of HEMLEY Productions, named "Best Woman Leader in Africa" (special mention) at the 2022 edition of the Africa Investments Forum & Awards (AIFA).

The AIFA brings together every year the leading private and public decision-makers operating on the African continent: CEOs, managing directors, investment directors, international directors, experts, and institutional players. Awards winners are selected by an independent jury-panels made up of more than 80 sectors experts.

Also nominated for the award were Déborah Diallo (Diallo Law Firm); Gwen Mwaba (Afreximbank); Lamia Merzouki (Casablanca Finance City); Laureen Kouassi-Olsson (Birimian Holding), Ola Brown (Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company) and Toyin F. Sanni - gold award (Emerging Africa Group).

"While mental health struggles in a time frame that is almost never favorable to it, I thank AIFA for this award, which recognizes the commitment of the Bluemind Foundation teams to the mental health of African populations. To all the young women watching, I would like to remind you that what is important is always to ask yourself: "How can I contribute to having a positive impact that will make life much better for the people I work with and for?", says Marie-Alix de Putter, President of the Bluemind Foundation.

As a reminder, Marie-Alix de Putter was named in September 2021 as one of the 30 most innovative personalities of the African continent by the American magazine QUARTZ.

ABOUT BLUEMIND FOUNDATION

Bluemind Foundation is an international non-profit organization chaired by Marie-Alix de Putter after the murder of her husband and her personal experience with post- traumatic stress, chronic depression, and anxiety. Our constant message is based on a firm conviction: mental health is health. With the ambition of making mental health a social, societal, cultural, and political issue, the Bluemind Foundation's mission is to destigmatize mental health and make care accessible to all.

The Bluemind Foundation is headquartered in Lomé (Togo) - with offices in Douala (Cameroon) and Paris (France).

