DAVOS, Switzerland: The president of Somaliland was at the World Economic Forum this week ‍to win international recognition ‍for his country and pitch investment opportunities in the East ​African nation. One of his main meetings, according to an aide, was with Eric Trump, ⁠son of the U.S. president Donald Trump and a leading executive of the Trump ⁠family’s sprawling ‌business spanning from real estate to crypto.

On Wednesday, while Donald Trump was delivering a speech to an international audience of chief executives ⁠at the Davos forum, the Somaliland president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, met with Eric Trump in a nearby hotel conference room. Also attending the meeting was Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, whose country recognized Somaliland last month—a first by any United ⁠Nations member.

During the closed-door ​meeting, Abdullahi outlined investment opportunities in Somaliland, notably the country’s strategic deep-sea port of Berbera, which sits along ‍one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, according to two people present.

“The meeting went well, it ​went very well,” the Somaliland president told Reuters on Thursday, confirming his meeting with both Eric Trump and Herzog.

A spokeswoman for Eric Trump did not respond to a message seeking comment. In a post on X that did not mention Eric Trump, Herzog said he had been pleased to meet with his Somaliland counterpart in the Swiss resort.

During Trump's first term, the family’s self-imposed ethical guidelines prohibited them from seeking new business outside the U.S. Yet, days before his second inauguration, ⁠the Trump Organization, as the family business is known, ‌released revised guidelines that jettisoned that constraint.

The White House did not respond to a message seeking comment. Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy - and relative peace and stability - ‌since 1991 ⁠when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has struggled to receive recognition. (Reporting ⁠by David Gauthier-Villars in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)