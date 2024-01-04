Linklaters is pleased to announce that Scott Campbell has been re-appointed as Managing Partner – Middle East.

Scott has over 23 years' experience in the region and has been based in the Linklaters’ office in Dubai since it opened in 2006, and was previously Managing Partner for eight years. Scott has led on a wide range of corporate M&A and corporate finance transactions in the region and is ranked highly by all legal publications. Scott takes over from Jonathan Fried, who has decided to focus full-time on the rapidly growing market-leading Middle East capital markets practice, which he has led since 2014.

Linklaters Firmwide Managing Partner, Paul Lewis, commented:

“The Middle East is a key growth area for the firm and I am confident that the region is in great hands as we further develop our existing capabilities to meet the increasingly sophisticated demands of our clients. I thank Jonathan for his strong leadership and for driving significant continuing growth across our Middle East offices. I look forward to continued success in the Middle East.”

Linklaters Asia Managing Partner, William Liu, commented:

“We are grateful to Scott for taking on this significant management position and bringing all his experience to this role, at a pivotal time for our firm in the Middle East. Scott is a highly respected practitioner in the region, and under his stewardship the firm’s relationship with our clients and key stakeholders in the region will continue to strengthen. While we are sorry that Jonathan has decided to return to full time practice, we thank him for leading the expansion of our firm’s regional capabilities and deepening key relationships, and are excited about our strong and growing capital markets practice with Jonathan’s additional energy.”

Linklaters Middle East Managing Partner, Scott Campbell added:

“I am honoured to be taking on this role again. I am extremely proud of the fantastic cross-practice work we’re doing in this dynamic and growing region and eager to support our clients on their strategic growth opportunities.”

