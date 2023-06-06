As Like Digital & Partners continues its rapid expansion into the GCC market and beyond, the award-winning digital transformation agency has announced the appointment of David O'Sullivan as VP of Commercial for the MENA region.

With more than 19 years of experience in the digital sector, cultivated in the UK and the Middle East, David has a proven track-record of winning and delivering outstanding digital transformation projects for a variety of global brands, while leading high-performing teams to deliver profitable results for clients.

Having worked in the MENA region for the past six years, David has refined his knowledge of what it takes to grow and nurture a well-rounded digital portfolio for a global agency in this highly competitive marketplace.

His client experience includes award-winning work for global brands such as The Kraft Heinz Company, Mercedes-Benz, Emirates Dnata Group, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, JLL, NBC Universal, Collinson Group (LoungeKey/Priority Pass), The AA, LG Electronics, World Duty Free Group, Wagamama, Marks & Spencer, PizzaExpress, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games), and Warner Bros.

Commenting on the appointment, Alex Tovey, Chief Commercial Officer of Like Digital & Partners said, “We are delighted to welcome David to the Like Digital & Partners team as VP of Commercial for MENA. David has every attribute we seek in a Like Digital & Partners team member. He is deeply knowledgeable as to the digital landscape, considerate of client needs, and strategically minded when problem solving. We couldn't be happier to welcome him into the business.”

In accepting the position, David said, “Like Digital & Partners’ dedication to the region and its sustained expansion across MENA is something that immediately resonated with me. I’m looking forward to working with an established team in the Middle East that is agile and responsive to client needs in the ever-changing digital landscape.”

“As well as securing new client opportunities and establishing and strengthening partnerships in the MENA region, I’m also looking forward to analysing the current needs of the brands already in the agency’s enviable portfolio.”

With offices in Dubai, London and Paris, and a new office opening in Riyadh in Q2, Like Digital & Partners comprises an award-winning team of expert designers, e-commerce strategists, growth planners, developers and content marketers. As experts in the luxury, fashion and hospitality industries, the agency services some of the world’s leading luxury brands including Mulberry, One&Only Resorts, Chalhoub Group, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Atlantis Royal, Atlantis The Palm, La Perla, and De Beers, among others. The agency’s core competencies lie in Digital Transformation Strategy, Brand and Content Marketing, Growth Strategy, UX & UI Design, and Technology & Development.

About Like Digital & Partners

Like Digital & Partners is an award-winning agency with offices in London, Dubai and Paris, offering expert digital transformation services to the world’s leading luxury brands. Everything they do is driven by business growth and innovation for clients; from strategy and development to design and content marketing.

