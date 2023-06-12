Other office bearers elected to the board of directors of BIS for 2023- 2025 are :

Mr. P S Balasubramanyam- Vice Chairman,

Mrs. Zahra Taher - Secretary General, and

Mr. Vijay Boloor- Treasurer.

Also on the board are Mr. V.K.Thomas, Mr. Mohammed Mansoor, Mr. Talal Al Mannai, Mr. Mohammed Khaja, Mr. Harish Gopinath, Mr. Kishore Kewalram and Mr. Vinod Das.

The board also appointed the following to chair the respective committees mentioned against the name of each:

Mr. Harish Gopinath ( fund raising)

Mr. Mohammed mansoor (public relations) and

Mr. Kishore Kewalram (membership).

Mr. Juma thanked everyone for the confidence placed on him and sought their co-operation for the success of BIS over the coming two years.

BIS was founded in the year 2008 by a group of leading Bahraini and Indian businessmen and professionals with a view to contributing to the development and strengthening of the centuries old friendly relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India in a non-discriminatory, non- political and non-profit making manner.

The Society seeks to take advantage of the development in civil society to actively work to strengthen the ties between the two countries not only business links but in politics, social affairs, science and culture.

