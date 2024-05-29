Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The American University in Dubai (AUD) has announced Dr. Kyle Long as the institution's fifth president, who will commence his tenure on 15 August 2024. Dr. Long, a distinguished figure in higher education leadership and a seasoned advocate for international education, succeeds President Emeritus Lance de Masi who for the last year has served as interim president.

"Selecting Dr. Long as AUD's new President comes at a pivotal time as we enter our 30th year. His visionary leadership and proven commitment to American universities across different cultures and regions make him exceptionally suited to lead AUD into its promising future," said Justin Cooper, Chair of the AUD Governing Board.

Dr. Long is an internationally recognized authority on American higher education outside the United States. He holds a Ph.D. in International and Comparative Education from Columbia University; an M.A. in Liberal Arts from St. John’s College; and a B.A. cum laude in the Classics from Wabash College.

With a career spanning various leadership roles, Dr. Long brings with him a wealth of experience and an innovative approach to higher education rooted in the American liberal arts tradition. He most recently served on the faculty at the George Washington University. He has also served on the faculty and in administrative leadership at Northwestern University and the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani. As a consultant, Dr. Long has been a frequent advisor to government officials and private sector entrepreneurs on a wide range of higher education issues, from governance to academic development to enrollment management. His experience in the Middle East, particularly his transformative contributions to the American University of Iraq, serves as testimony to his ability to navigate complex environments, while strengthening higher education institutions.

AUD is a diverse campus community, hosting over 2,000 students from more than 100 countries. The governing board, therefore, sought to appoint a leader that had significant experience supporting a diverse range of students. Dr. Long’s career reflects a particular commitment to inclusivity and social equity. He is especially attuned to the socioeconomic challenges of higher education access and completion and as such, he has led multiple initiatives to expand student access at Northwestern, George Washington, and the American University of Iraq.

AUD founder and Executive Vice President, Elias Bou Saab expressed confidence in Dr. Long's educational ethos: "Dr. Long is not only a proven leader, but also an exceptional educator. His pedagogical acumen will be invaluable in ensuring that AUD continues to offer education that equips students with marketable skills and a strong capacity for independent learning."

In responding to the governing board's appointment, Dr. Long voiced his anticipation for leading the university, "I am elated and truly honored to assume the presidency of AUD. The university's dynamic spirit and commitment to innovative education align with my own. I am eager to contribute to its legacy and to work with the AUD community to forge a path of excellence and relevance."

Dr. Long succeeds President Emeritus Lance de Masi, who will resume his role on the university's governing board after serving this past year as interim president. Dr. de Masi also served as AUD president from 1997 to 2018.

Dr. Long visited the AUD campus this month to attend the university's annual commencement ceremony and engage with faculty, staff, and students, ensuring a seamless transition into his presidency.

The AUD community warmly welcomes Dr. Long and his wife, Stacie, to Dubai and looks forward to a future of growth and continued success under his leadership.

