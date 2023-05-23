KPMG, a leading provider of audit, tax and advisory services, announced the election of its new Board of Directors. The new board continues to be chaired by Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan and further consists of Ebrahim Baeshen, Khalil Al Sedais, Fuad Chapra, Muhammad Tariq, Khalid Yasin, Dr. Samer Abdallah, Ismail Alani, and Fahad Aldossari.

At the Ordinary General Assembly on Monday 22 May 2023, the new board was voted in for a four-years term, concluding the tenure of the previous board.

Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, Chairman and CEO commented: “I extend my gratitude to the members of the previous board of directors for their tremendous and admirable efforts and support. With their guidance, we managed to achieve high growth rates despite the years of the pandemic and other challenges.”

“I wish the newly elected Board of Directors all the best in their tenure and encourage them to contribute in accomplishing the company’s strategic goals. As a firm, we continue to contribute to achieving Vision 2030 with our nation, it is our leading inspiration and driver of our investments and efforts. We aim to attract the best local and international talents to work with us, and in expanding the customer base at the regional level, to be the leading company in our field.

KPMG was established in Saudi Arabia in 1992 and operates as a member of the global KPMG network that includes more than 265,000 employees across 144 countries around the world.

KPMG Professional Services is present through its offices located in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq, and includes approximately 2,500 employees in total – around 2,100 of those based in Saudi Arabia. The localization rate reaches 45% with the remainder having more than 40 nationalities. KPMG is a trusted advisor to many organizations in the public and private domain.

-Ends-

Media Contacts

Nasir Iqbal

Mediafour Communications

editor@media4pr.com