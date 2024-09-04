Dubai – Knight Frank MENA is pleased to announce the appointment of Petri Mannila as Partner and Head of Prime Residential, UAE. Mannila will lead the Prime Residential sales team, focusing on further enhancing the firm's market-leading position in the prime residential sector.

With over 20 years of extensive experience in the real estate industry, Mannila brings a wealth of knowledge in both development and the sales and marketing of residential properties. Prior to joining Knight Frank, Mannila served as Head of Department (Luxury) at Penthouse.ae, powered by Metropolitan Premium Properties, where he successfully led his team to achieve over 2.5 billion dirhams in sales in a single year. In addition to his leadership roles, Mannila has operated his own consultancies across Dubai, Monaco, and Helsinki, providing strategic insights into the luxury real estate market.

In his new role at Knight Frank MENA, Mannila will be responsible for leading and growing the Prime Residential sales team, with a clear focus on driving value for the firm’s clients. His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Dubai's residential market continues to experience unprecedented growth, solidifying the city’s position as a global luxury real estate hub. Mannila’s leadership is expected to drive further growth within Knight Frank MENA’s Prime Residential sales team, enhancing the value provided to the firm’s clients in this rapidly expanding market.

Will McKintosh, Regional Partner and Head of Residential MENA, commented: “We are delighted to have Petri join our team at Knight Frank. His deep understanding of the prime residential market, coupled with his dynamic leadership, will be instrumental as we enter this exciting new phase of growth. Petri’s appointment underscores our commitment to maintaining our leadership in Dubai’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape. I have no doubt that under his guidance, our Prime Residential Sales team will continue to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mannila said: “I am excited and honoured to join a prestigious brand like Knight Frank. The opportunity to lead the Prime Residential sales team and contribute to the firm’s legacy in Dubai’s competitive market is truly exhilarating. I look forward to leveraging Knight Frank’s global network and market-leading research to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

The appointment of Petri Mannila is part of Knight Frank’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its position in the Middle East’s dynamic real estate markets.

