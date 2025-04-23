Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The OceanQuest Board of Trustees proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Martin Visbeck as Chief Executive Officer. A globally recognized leader in ocean science, Dr. Visbeck brings over 30 years of pioneering expertise in advancing the understanding of the ocean’s critical role within the Earth system.

Dr. Visbeck’s contributions span ocean discovery, research, governance, and technological innovation. His expertise is widely sought by scientific organizations, national governments, and the United Nations, underscoring his profound influence on global ocean policy. Notably, he serves on the governing board of the International Science Council (ISC) and the leadership council of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). He is a key contributor to several international ocean science programs and the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030).

Dr. Visbeck’s pioneering work in ocean science, observation and robotics has transformed data collection, discoveries and understanding in remote and challenging regions. His advocacy for digital twin technologies has enabled the development of virtual replicas of ocean systems, allowing simulation and prediction of ocean changes—critical for understanding the ocean’s role in sustainable development.

These groundbreaking achievements have cemented Dr. Visbeck’s reputation as a global leader in advancing sustainable ocean solutions. Beyond his technical expertise, Dr. Visbeck is deeply committed to building global capacity in ocean science. He has mentored the next generation of scientists and championed inclusive training and educational opportunities worldwide.

OceanQuest is a Saudi Arabian not-for-profit foundation dedicated to advancing ocean science and accelerating deep ocean exploration. The foundations goals are aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of fostering sustainable development, innovation and global collaboration, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in ocean research and conservation.

OceanQuest is set to launch a series of joint expeditions in the coming years, with a focus on studying seamounts—vital underwater ecosystems that play a critical role in the ocean’s health. These missions will shed light on the biology, chemistry, physics, and geology of these ecosystems, expanding our understanding of their importance to humanity.

The foundation will design and operate a fleet of cutting-edge research vessels equipped with advanced deep-sea robotics, enabling the exploration of challenging ocean depths. OceanQuest also plans to create digital twins of ocean seamounts—real-time virtual models that provide invaluable data for conservation and sustainable use, scenario planning, and decision-making.

OceanQuest is committed to fostering international cooperation, inviting scientists from across the globe to participate in its initiatives to discover and understand the deep ocean. Data generated from its expeditions will be openly shared with nations and stakeholders, empowering informed decision-making and sustainable ocean stewardship. With discovery at the heart of its mission, OceanQuest seeks to inspire the next generation of ocean scientists, enhance global ocean literacy, and ignite public curiosity about the wonders of the deep ocean.

Dr. Martin Visbeck, CEO of OceanQuest, said: “OceanQuest’s mission is to illuminate the ocean like never before—driving discovery, advancing scientific understanding, and supporting human progress. By investing in next generation research vessels, robotics, and advanced sensing technologies, we are strengthening the global deep ocean exploration ecosystem. Our success depends on international collaboration, uniting nations to explore, understand, safeguard and sustainably utilize the ocean’s vast potential. The launch of OceanQuest marks a significant milestone in this shared journey, as we push the boundaries of exploration and make a lasting impact on the future of our planet.”

In his new role, Dr. Visbeck will prioritize key initiatives that will drive OceanQuest’s mission forward:

Accelerate discovery of the deep ocean through deployment of capacity and research support to increase human knowledge of the ocean and seas

Pioneer innovation in ocean exploration through design of new-age technology and exploration tools to accelerate the global discovery mission and contribute to blue innovation economy

Create synergies in ocean discovery through influencing the setting of common goals, sharing of knowledge and enablement of KSA & nations to participate in ocean exploration

Elevate public interest in the ocean and seas through multi-channel engagement to inspire new generations in driving positive change

Under Dr. Visbeck’s leadership, OceanQuest will advance the frontiers of ocean discovery and science, harnessing emerging technologies and fostering global partnerships to drive lasting benefits for both the environment and society.

About OceanQuest:

OceanQuest is a Saudi Arabian not-for-profit foundation, committed to unveiling the wonders of the ocean and exploring its secrets for the benefit of humanity. Its mission is to accelerate ocean discovery, drive innovation in the field, support global cooperation, and excite the public. OceanQuest and its global partners will launch a new era of deep ocean exploration and knowledge sharing. OceanQuest is based in the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) campus in Thuwal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

To learn more visit www.OQFoundation.org