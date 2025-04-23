Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — As part of its strategic transformation agenda, Invest Bank today announced the appointment of Mridul Baberwal as Chief Financial Officer and Hammad Naqvi as Head of Treasury. These leadership appointments represent a significant milestone in advancing the bank’s reorganization strategy, enhancing financial governance, and accelerating its digital modernization journey. Both executives bring extensive experience across financial management, capital markets, and operational excellence, supporting Invest Bank’s commitment to building a future-ready, resilient institution.

Edris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank, commented: “At Invest Bank, we are reshaping the future of our institution through strong leadership, sound governance, and digital innovation. The appointments of Mridul Baberwal and Hammad Naqvi bring critical expertise that strengthens our financial foundations, accelerates our transformation journey, and advances our vision of building a more agile, resilient, and customer-focused bank. Their experience will be instrumental as we continue to align with the UAE’s dynamic financial landscape and deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders.”

Mridul Baberwal, a qualified Chartered Accountant and a seasoned Finance Professional, brings over two decades of experience of leading financial transformation initiatives, regulatory governance, and operational modernization across major UAE and Global banking institutions. Prior to joining Invest Bank, he served as Deputy CFO at RAKBANK, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing financial performance, strengthening compliance frameworks, and establishing the region’s First Social Finance Framework. Additionally, his experience includes working with international financial institutions like Standard Chartered Bank, Barclays Bank, and Deutsche Bank.

Hammad Naqvi joins Invest Bank with more than thirty years of leadership in treasury management, capital markets, and Islamic finance innovation. He most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head of Treasury and Capital Markets at Mashreq Bank and was the Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) Financial Markets Committee. His extensive experience in driving revenue growth, optimizing treasury operations, and delivering strategic financial solutions further strengthens Invest Bank’s leadership team.

The appointments form part of Invest Bank’s broader transformation journey, focused on strengthening financial governance, enhancing operational resilience, and advancing digital banking capabilities. Through its reorganization strategy and digital modernization agenda, the Bank aims to build a more agile, customer-centric, and future-ready institution, aligned with the UAE’s vision for innovation-driven financial services. Strengthening leadership at a strategic level marks a pivotal step in positioning Invest Bank for long-term, sustainable growth and delivering greater value to its clients and stakeholders.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.