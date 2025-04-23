Dubai: iD Fresh Food, India’s most loved fresh food brand, today announced the appointment of Shobhit Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer – International Business, effective immediately. The strategic move aligns with the company’s broader ambition of taking its brand global, starting with visionary leadership and focused investments in growth and market expansion.

In his new role, Shobhit will spearhead iD Fresh’s international journey, overseeing established operations in the GCC region and leading the brand's entry into high-potential markets. His focus will be on product innovation tailored to local consumer preferences in each market, building strategic partnerships, and enhancing distribution networks to establish iD Fresh as a trusted, premium and global fresh food brand.

Talking about the appointment, PC Musthafa, Chairman and Global CEO of iD Fresh Food, said, "Shobhit’s proven track record in leading business transformations across complex markets makes him a great fit for iD Fresh’s global ambitions. His passion for building purpose-led brands and his deep understanding of diverse consumer cultures aligns perfectly with our mission of bringing fresh and healthy food to the world. We are thrilled to welcome him to the iD family to lead the war against preservatives and chemicals."

On his new role, Shobhit said, "iD Fresh is not just a brand—it’s a movement towards healthier, more authentic food choices. I’m incredibly excited to be part of this journey and to contribute to building a globally trusted fresh food brand. The opportunity to scale a homegrown success story across new international frontiers is both humbling and energizing."

Shobhit brings over two decades of leadership experience in the global consumer goods industry, having held senior positions at Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and PepsiCo. His expertise in strategic insights, analytics excellence, operational acumen, and people-first leadership has consistently driven strong commercial results and fostered growth across complex and diverse market.

The company continues to grow at 25% on revenue and a strong EBITDA margin. Its recent organizational changes reflect its commitment to delivering sustainable growth and reinforcing its leadership in the industry. With a strong presence across India and the GCC, and plans to enter newer international markets, iD Fresh is poised for its next chapter of global growth.

About iD Fresh Foods

Since iD Fresh Food’s inception in 2005, the Bengaluru-based company has produced and delivered a wide range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, artificial colours, or flavours. Today, the brand exemplifies the merits of bringing together the best of innovation and tradition in food as well as food packaging. Currently, iD caters across retail stores in India, UAE, USA and UK. The Bengaluru-based brand’s extensive natural and healthy product range includes Idly and Dosa Batter, Rice Rava Idly Batter, Malabar Parota, Wheat Lachha Paratha, Homestyle Paratha, Wheat Chapati, Spices, three variants of chutneys, Soft & Creamy Paneer, Creamy Thick Curd, ‘Squeeze and Fry’ Vada Batter, and three customised blends of Instant Filter Coffee Liquid and Coffee Powder.

For more information on iD Fresh Food and its range of products, please visit www.idfreshfood.com

