Cairo: Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable building materials, has announced the appointment of Khaled El Dokani as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move aligns with the company’s ambitious vision to strengthen its market leadership in Egypt by driving sustainable growth and fostering innovation in the construction industry through pioneering solutions that enhance Egypt’s construction environment.

Khaled El Dokani brings over 21 years of professional experience within Holcim Group, having held multiple leadership positions across various countries. He began his career as Chief Financial Officer in Algeria and later assumed CEO position in Nigeria, Iraq, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Most recently, he served as CEO for the UAE, Oman, and Qatar, where he played a pivotal role in transforming business operations, enhancing profitability, and laying the strategic foundations for sustainable growth in diverse markets.

Khaled El Dokani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Accounting from Alexandria University, where he demonstrated academic excellence, paving the way for his remarkable achievements in the business world. With a forward-thinking strategy and a clear vision for green growth, he is set to lead Lafarge Egypt toward reinforcing its leadership position in the Egyptian market by adopting global best practices in management and sustainability. His leadership will support Egypt’s transition towards a more sustainable and resilient construction industry, in line with international trends advocating for safer and more environmentally friendly building solutions.

Lafarge Egypt operates one of the largest cement plants in the region, located in Ain Sokhna, with an annual production capacity of 9.5 million tons. The company also manages over seven ready-mix concrete production sites across Egypt, in addition to its sister company, Geocycle Egypt, which specializes in waste management and the use of alternative fuels in industrial production. Committed to its ambitious sustainability strategy, Lafarge Egypt integrates environmental, social, and economic sustainability into its operations, aligning with the Holcim Group’s global strategy and Egypt’s Vision 2030.