Kingdom of Bahrain, Zallaq: Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa proudly announces the appointment of Thibault de Vries as its new General Manager. Mr. De Vries brings with him two decades of experience in hotel operations spanning multiple countries, including the Netherlands, Singapore, France, South Africa, Russia, and Qatar.

Mr. De Vries’s Middle East hospitality experience includes a successful tenure as General Manager of Andaz, Doha, under the Hyatt brand. He has consistently delivered outstanding financial results and elevated guest satisfaction levels, with a career that showcases his leadership in steering the growth and success of renowned global hotel brands such as Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, and Andaz.

Addressing his appointment, Mr. De Vries said, "I am honored to join Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa and look forward to elevating guest experiences and driving the property's continued success. With its pristine 500m beach, five swimming pools, cinema, and outstanding F&B outlets, this is a wonderful destination, and I am committed to contributing to its mission of redefining luxury hospitality. I am guided by a famous quote by Leonardo da Vinci: ‘Details make perfection, and perfection is not a detail!’”

He added, “This endeavour aligns with Bahrain's aspirations for economic diversification and growth in the tourism sector. By raising the bar in service standards and curating distinctive guest offerings, we anticipate a ripple effect that will help stimulate the local economy, including amplified employment opportunities and business activities within the hospitality ecosystem. Our mission resonates with Bahrain's vision, contributing to the Economic Vision 2030 and reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a coveted luxury travel destination."

An alumnus of Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne, Switzerland, Mr. De Vries holds a bachelor’s degree in international hospitality management, complemented by several leadership development programs.

This strategic move reflects Jumeirah's commitment to excellence and delivering an unparalleled guest experience. Its Mission 2030 is focused on optimizing operations and reinforcing its position as a leader in the luxury hospitality sector.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with ten featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

www.jumeirah.com

