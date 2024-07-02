Cairo, Egypt – iSON Xperiences, a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) announced the appointment of Vitul Kwatra as its incoming Global Chief Executive Officer, effective this month. Vitul Kwatra succeeds Pravin Kumar, who has served as Global CEO since the company's founding in 2011.

A Legacy of Excellence and a Vision for the Future

“After many years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to our company’s growth and success since its inception, Pravin Kumar will be stepping down from the role of Global Chief Executive Officer to take on a new role as Vice-Chairman of the Board,” said Vivek Gupta, Chairman of the iSON Xperiences Board. “Having an industry thought leader of his calibre on our side will be invaluable.”

Gupta continued, “Pravin’s tenure has been marked by substantial growth and successful entry into new markets. We are immensely grateful for his leadership, vision, and tireless efforts in steering the company through many challenges. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we embark on the next chapter of our journey.”

Welcoming a New Era of Growth and Opportunity

“We are thrilled to welcome Vitul Kwatra as our new Global CEO,” Gupta continued. “He brings more than 25 years of experience in both strategic leadership and hands-on management within leading organizations, including almost a decade with iSON Xperiences. During this time, he has played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and expansion across multiple geographies and service lines. His deep understanding of our business, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills, makes him the ideal candidate to lead iSON Xperiences into the next phase of its evolution.”

iSON Xperiences is steadfast in its confidence that under Vitul's leadership, clients, business partners, and employees can expect the same level of passion, commitment, and support.