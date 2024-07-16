RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Sandsoft, the global mobile-first games developer, publisher and investor, powered by AAA talent, today announces the appointment of Mariana Chucri as its new Vice President of Finance.

This senior hire underscores Sandsoft’s commitment to expanding its leadership team with diverse and highly experienced professionals as it continues its rapid growth trajectory. Mariana joins from Danish studio Trophy Games, which is listed on the Nordic NASDAQ stock exchange. Across 15 years in the games industry, Mariana has also held senior finance roles at notable companies such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Eidos and Square Enix.

Mariana will bring her global experience, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the gaming industry to bear from Sandsoft’s headquarters in Riyadh. She has extensive expertise in financial planning, analysis, and investor relations which will drive financial strategy and innovation across each of Sandsoft’s key business areas of publishing, internal game development and investment. Mariana will lead strategic financial initiatives, ensuring Sandsoft's continued rise to become a leading game publisher and developer.

David Fernandez, CEO of Sandsoft, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Mariana to our Senior Leadership Team. Her extensive experience in the video gaming industry closely matches Sandsoft’s pillars of innovation, diversity and expertise. Mariana’s leadership skills, strategic insights and financial intelligence make her a key hire as Sandsoft continues its global growth story.”

Mariana Chucri, Vice President of Finance at Sandsoft, commented:

“Joining Sandsoft as Vice President of Finance represents an exciting new chapter for me. Sandsoft has a diverse, multinational business with publishing, investment, game and technology development operations. My goal is to help the company meet and exceed its strategic objectives. I look forward to contributing to Sandsoft’s continued success in the video gaming industry.”

Sandsoft has announced a number of key hires in its Riyadh and Barcelona studios in 2024, bringing the company’s total headcount to 70. To learn more about careers at Sandsoft, click here.

