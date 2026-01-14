Dubai - Indosuez Wealth Management, the wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole Group, has announced the appointments of Rolf Schilde, Senior Executive Officer, and Charles Tort, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch, effective 6 January 2026.

Based in Dubai, this senior duo will drive the expansion of the bank’s wealth management services across the Middle East. Rolf will report to Emile Salawi, Head of the Middle East and Key Clients, CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA.

Emile Salawi said, “We are delighted to welcome Rolf to the team and Charles’ additional appointment. Rolf has covered the Middle East for over 40 years and has a deep understanding of financial services in the region. He is well-positioned to continue our strong commitment to the Middle East where Crédit Agricole Group has proudly been present for 50 years. We are confident that under his leadership, our role as a trusted partner to clients in the region will continue to grow.”

Rolf and Charles’ extensive experience in the Middle East reflects Indosuez’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in the region which remains at the forefront of its Medium-Term Plan. Indosuez has aims to grow organically and through selective experienced key hires and remains focused on accelerating its development in the wealth management space in the region.

Rolf Schilde said, “I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to working closely with our colleagues across the Middle East, as well as with Crédit Agricole CIB and Amundi, to foster the development of key entrepreneurs and family holdings in the GCC countries. I am excited to work with my new team to continue capitalising on new opportunities and deliver the exceptional service we are known for by always putting our clients at the heart of everything we do.”

Biography

Rolf Schilde has been Head of Middle East for Switzerland within Indosuez since 2017. At this time, he joined Indosuez as Team Leader for the Arabian Gulf Team in Geneva and focused on strengthening our business across these markets. Before moving to Indosuez, Rolf spent 31 years at UBS in various senior Middle East banking roles, including Head of Wealth Management at the DIFC, and as Head of Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Lebanon’s representative offices. Rolf holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from KLZ in Zurich.

Charles Tort has been and remain Chief Operating Officer and Finance Officer of CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA DIFC Branch in Dubai, where he oversees operations, risk management, and the implementation of the branch's business plan. With 12 years of experience in banking and seven years in wealth management, he has developed strong expertise in finance and governance. Previously, he led internal audit missions at Indosuez in Paris, covering both domestic and international operations. Charles is a graduate of EM Lyon Business School.