An Indian national based in Saudi Arabia has been added to the ever-growing list of Indian winners of US$1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was held today at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Edward George, a 53-year-old Indian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won a US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 448, with ticket number 2270, which he purchased online on 11th January.

A resident of Riyadh for 26 years and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over five years now, Mr. George is a father of one and works as a system administrator for an IT company.

“Very big thanks to Dubai Duty Free. I have waited for too long, but never lose hope; finally, this is it!” he said.

When asked about his initial plan with his win, he said, “I will keep it for my son’s education. I would like to send him abroad to study.”

Mr. George originally hails from Hyderabad and is the 223rd Indian national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of the tickets.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO., Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Mr. Saiyd Ahmad Safdar Ali, a 61-year-old Afghanistan national based in Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car, with ticket number 0064 in the Finest Surprise Series 1866, which he purchased on 2nd January on his way to Kabul.

A resident of Sharjah for 25 years and a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now, Mr. Ali is a father of three and works for his father, who runs an auto spare parts business in Sharjah.

“I’m very very happy with this win. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae