Abu Dhabi, UAE – International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, as Executive Chairman of Rorix Holdings. This new leadership marks a significant milestone for Rorix Holdings, a global trading and trade facilitation company that was recently formed to revolutionize trade finance, consulting, commodities exchange, and trade insurance sectors.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi has been a driving force behind the UAE's economic diversification and innovation strategies. His appointment as Chairman of Rorix Holdings underscores the company’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic development and leveraging the UAE's strategic position to facilitate global market access for local, regional, and international businesses.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi says: “I am delighted to take on the role of Chairman at Rorix Holdings. Our mission is to accelerate trade volumes, attract foreign investment, and build economic partnerships that drive sustainable growth across various sectors. Rorix Holdings will be instrumental in shaping the future of international trade, reinforcing the UAE's pivotal role in the global economy, and supporting the nation’s vision for comprehensive and inclusive economic progress.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, comments: “Dr. Thani's leadership will be invaluable as Rorix Holdings embarks on its journey to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the international marketplace. With the UAE's CEPA strategy, Rorix Holdings is set to leverage cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive trade solutions to facilitate seamless cross-border trade.”

About International Holding Company (IHC):

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 895 billion as of June 30, 2024. IHC endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 1,000 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

About Rorix Holdings:

Rorix Holdings, a subsidiary of International Holding Company / Sirius International Holding, is dedicated to revolutionizing trade finance, consulting, commodities exchange, and trade insurance sectors. Established with the vision to streamline global trade and investment flows, Rorix Holdings leverages cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions to empower businesses of all sizes, fostering sustainable economic growth and global market access.

