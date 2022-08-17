Subject to regulatory approval, he will take up the Dubai-based role from 18 September 2022.

Julian will be transferring from London where he is currently HSBC’s Head of Global Banking for the UK and International Europe. He brings more than 25 years of banking experience across client coverage, capital markets and advisory.

Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Moss, Group Managing Director and Regional Chief Executive, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Julian has extensive experience of delivering excellence for clients around the world and of leading high performing teams. He will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team as we continue to deliver on our Group’s growth strategy in this hugely important region.”

Commenting on his new role, Julian said: “The successes of our Global Banking team in the region have shown HSBC’s leadership in sustainable finance as well as demonstrate why we’re the ‘go-to’ investment bank for our international clients. It is thanks to our exceptional people and unrivalled network that we helped clients in the region to raise more than US$19 billion from global investors last year and why we continue to lead the capital market league tables. This is a time of real opportunity for HSBC and our clients in the Middle East.”

Julian succeeds Gareth Thomas, who takes on the role of Chief Risk Officer for the bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is among the largest and most widely represented global banking institutions in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region. It is present in nine nations across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC owns a 31% share in the Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% share in HSBC's Investment Banking Advisory in the Kingdom. On December 31, 2021, the HSBC’s assets in the MENAT region totaled $71 billion.

