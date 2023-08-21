DUBAI – HSBC has appointed Antoine Maurel as Head of Markets & Securities Services Europe & MENAT with effect from September 1, subject to regulatory approval.

In his new role, Antoine will relocate to London as a member of the senior leadership team for HSBC’s Markets & Securities Services (MSS) business globally. He will be responsible for executing the business strategy for Europe and have oversight of the MSS business in MENAT.

Antoine has been with HSBC for 25 years and has held a number of leadership roles in MSS during this time. Since April 2015, Antoine has successfully led the development of the MSS platform in the bank’s Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye (MENAT) region, consolidating HSBC’s position as a market leader.

Antoine said: “HSBC’s dynamic markets and securities services franchise in MENAT connects clients in Asia, Europe, and the Americas to the Middle East. I look forward to my new role and to supporting my successor as Head of MSS MENAT in opening a world of opportunity for our clients in this exciting growth region, where our leadership as a market maker across the region underpins our expertise in bespoke solutions, financing, digitising foreign exchange flows, and the transition to net zero.”

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2022.