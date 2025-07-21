Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) announced today that shareholders approved the appointment of Antonio Filosa as a member of the Board of Directors and an executive director of Stellantis at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Details of the resolution submitted to the EGM are available on the Company’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

