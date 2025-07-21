RIYADH: ACCIONA Living & Culture is pleased to announce the appointment of Yannic Leveque as Vice President for the Middle East, marking a key milestone in the company’s strategic expansion across the region, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Yannic brings over 20+ years of international experience in architecture, construction, and cultural destination development and 10 years in the GCC. Her portfolio includes some of the most iconic and complex projects in the Middle East, such as the Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi, Uptown Tower and Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, Clinique La Prairie and Jayasom hotels in Amaala, and Laheq Island under The Red Sea Global Projects. She has also worked on significant projects in Europe, including the Building Vacláv Havel for the European Parliament.

Yannic’s appointment comes at a crucial time as ACCIONA Living & Culture continues to support the delivery of ambitious cultural and hospitality initiatives across Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Her leadership will reinforce the company’s position as a partner of choice for projects that place culture at the core of entertainment and economic progress, in full alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

“I am thrilled to join ACCIONA Living & Culture at such a pivotal moment for the region,” said Yannic Leveque. “With over 50 projects delivered at Expo 2020 Dubai and landmark cultural works like the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, the Shindagha Museums, and major hospitality developments across Saudi Arabia, ACCIONA Living & Culture has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to deliver high-impact cultural and experiential experiences. The Middle East is redefining the global cultural landscape, and I look forward to building on this impressive legacy by leading innovative projects that connect communities and contribute meaningfully to the region’s transformation.”

As Middle East Vice President, Yannic will lead efforts to expand ACCIONA Living and Culture’s footprint in the cultural, experiential, and luxury tourism sectors, leveraging her extensive background in design and execution of large-scale, high-profile developments.

Her passion for working with diverse and talented teams, combined with a proven track record of delivering excellence in complex environments, makes her a key asset to ACCIONA Living & Culture’s growth strategy in the region.

PROJECTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

ACCIONA Living & Culture has a strong presence in the Museums, Exhibitions, and Events sector across the Middle East. Among its major past achievements are the National Museum of Oman and a significant contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai, delivering 54 projects and nearly 35,000 m² of exhibition space, including the Sustainability Pavilion, UAE Pavilion, Spanish Pavilion, Youth Pavilion, Expo Live Pavilion, Thematic Pavilions, and Micro-museums. Other standout projects include the Shindagha Museums in Dubai and the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. Currently, ACCIONA is executing various exhibitions and museum projects in Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

In Qatar, ACCIONA, in collaboration with UCC, was responsible for the fit-out and museography of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, the largest museum globally dedicated to the Olympic Games and sports. The company also led the design and production of over 150 media installations for the National Museum of Qatar, delivered the Msheireb Museums, and produced several high-profile temporary exhibitions for Qatar Museums, including the Al Jazeera Exhibition and Tales of a Connected World: Lusail Museum.

In Saudi Arabia, ACCIONA has expanded its footprint with projects such as the Net Zero Exhibition and fit-out works for several high-end hospitality developments along the Red Sea coast. Additionally, the company has been involved in delivering VIP lounges for Riyadh Air, both at the Riyadh Airport and at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium—home of the Atlético de Madrid football team—in Spain.

With a strong presence in the region, ACCIONA Living & Culture continues to deliver world-class cultural projects that inform, inspire, and foster meaningful public engagement.

ACCIONA Living & Culture combines innovative urbanism and culture to develop sustainable projects around the world. With more than 30 years of experience and presence in over 40 countries, the company has created responsible urban solutions such as residential complexes, iconic offices, interior design projects and logistics spaces, as well as museums, exhibitions, immersive experiences and sports and entertainment events. Notable cultural projects developed by ACCIONA Living & Culture include the Grand Egyptian Museum, the House of European History Museum in Brussels and the Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum. In the residential sector, it has developed more than 13,000 homes in Spain, Mexico, Poland, Portugal and Brazil, as well as offices and major logistics projects.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in providing renewable solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offerings include renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructure, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.190 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/