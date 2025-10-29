India’s top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured a batch of grid infrastructure orders - valued between Rs25 billion and Rs50 billion ($284 million to $569 million) - for the construction of 380 kV substation and transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.

Confirming the significant orders, L&T said the first one clinched by its PT&D pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS).

The scope of work includes related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV Transformers & Reactors and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication as well as HVAC and firefighting.

These projects are being implemented as part of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), said L&T in its statement.

The kingdom is upgrading its electricity grid to support a surge in renewable energy projects. Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country’s overall power infrastructure, it stated.

The second set of orders pertain to the construction of 380kV Overhead Transmission Links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km, it added.

