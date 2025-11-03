A tender has been awarded for an integrated Glamping Hub (the largest and first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman and the region) spanning an area of ​​half a million square meters in Hawiyat Najm, Wilayat Qurayyat

Muscat Governorate, represented by Muscat Municipality, announces awarding the tender for the Hawiyat Najm Development Project in Wilayat Qurayyat, which will feature Oman's glamping hub, expanded green spaces, outdoor activity areas, walking paths, and public facilities for visitors.

The project will include Glamping and Caravans Area, the park, smart informational signs, an exhibition hall showcasing local family products, and recreational activities for children, designated paths for cycling and walking, sports activities, and glamping capacity is 144 visitors per day, renewable energy via solar panels, a water recycling and desalination station, and waste recycling systems.

Over the years, it has become a regular spot to take a break on the way to the popular destinations of the Wilayat of Sur and other places in the Al Sharqiyah South Governorate. It is situated just 120 km from Muscat International Airport.

Hawiyat Najm, or the sinkhole, is situated in the middle of a park, which is currently developed and maintained by the municipality with no entrance fee charged to visitors. The park has arid landscapes and there is no water connection currently to the location, though it has facilities such as toilets and a children’s play area.

The municipality has created a licensing process for camping within Muscat and intends for this area to be the new destination for RV’s and campers. The design for the project is inspired by the site's arid and organic nature, while also prioritising sustainability, availability of services and utilities, and the needs of the local community.

The camping site, when ready, should be able to accommodate 144 visitors daily, use solar panels, recycle water and desalination, and recycle waste. The project is targeted to empower the local population with 300 job opportunities.

