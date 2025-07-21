CXG, a globally renowned leader in luxury customer experience and data-driven consulting, has appointed Mathieu Sancet as Vice President – Automotive Industry. With over 15 years of leadership across the premium and luxury automotive sector, Mathieu will spearhead CXG’s strategic expansion in the automotive space, overseeing global initiatives designed to enhance performance, profitability, and customer-centric innovation.

He began his automotive journey as a Consultant for General Motors in France, before advancing to become Deputy Manager at BMW Group France, where he contributed to regional commercial development. He later joined Mercedes-Benz AG in Switzerland as Regional Manager, overseeing strategic operations across key markets. His trajectory continued upward with his appointment as General Manager at Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd, where he led market performance and commercial strategy across Switzerland.

Most recently, Mathieu founded his own consultancy in Dubai and Mauritius, advising C-suite executives and boards on growth, operations, and customer experience transformation within the automotive space.

Outside the boardroom, Mathieu holds an airline pilot license, a degree in Economics and Business Management Administration, and was a former member of the Windsurfing France Team, competing in the Olympic Sailing Series.

Christophe Caïs, Founder & CEO of CXG, has welcomed Mathieu to the company, stating: “Mathieu’s depth of experience across the premium automotive landscape and his proven commercial leadership makes him an outstanding addition to the CXG team. His strategic acumen and customer‑first mindset align perfectly with our vision of helping brands evolve into full lifestyle experiences. With Mathieu on board, we’re poised to elevate CXG’s impact and set new standards in automotive customer experience excellence.”

Mathieu Sancet adds: “I’m thrilled to join CXG at such a pivotal moment for the automotive industry. Brands today must go beyond the vehicle to deliver truly immersive, end-to-end experiences. I look forward to collaborating with CXG’s exceptional team to accelerate innovation, drive global commercial success, and shape the future of luxury customer experience.”

In his new role at CXG, Mathieu will drive the development and execution of commercial strategies that elevate market share and deepen client loyalty within the automotive sector. He will also champion customer experience transformation, leveraging data‑driven insights to reposition luxury automotive brands as lifestyle powerhouses.

About CXG:

CXG is a leading data-driven consulting and solutions provider specializing in innovative strategies to elevate customer experiences and optimize the performance of premium and luxury brands. With years of expertise from partnerships with over 220 iconic luxury brands, we guide our clients through every step of their Customer Experience and Employee Experience journeys, delivering insights and driving impactful change.​

We understand that customer needs are constantly evolving, and our tailored solutions are designed to meet these dynamic demands, making us the ultimate one-stop-shop for all CX transformation needs.​

Founded in 2006, CXG has grown into a global powerhouse, with 12 offices (including one IT hub in ​Tunis) catering to 85 countries and a team of more than 260 professionals. Through its expanding network of ​customer experience experts—comprising evaluators, learning consultants, and strategic advisors—CXG ​empowers luxury brands to elevate their experiences worldwide with a localized approach.