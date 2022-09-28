Heba Monir joined HC Research in September as a financial analyst and economist. Heba has over 15 years of experience in equities research, primarily covering the financial sector. Her previous work experience includes eight years at Prime Holding, around two years in Ostoul Securities, and around five years in Arab African International Securities (AAIS), the brokerage arm of the Arab African International Bank (AAIB).

