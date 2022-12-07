Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, one of the largest insurance providers in the MENA region, announced today that it had appointed Caroline Bertrand as Chief Human Resources Officer to enhance its employer brand and attract and retain the region’s top talent.

Already serving as the company’s Chief Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience Officer, Caroline Bertrand’s appointment to her new and added role is strategically geared towards connecting GIG Gulf’s employee experience with the delivery of an outstanding customer experience. Her work will also focus on implementing inclusive career development strategies and nurturing a diverse regional workforce.

Paul Adamson, CEO of GIG Gulf, said, “Having served with AXA Group for over 20 years - internationally and in the GCC - Caroline is exceptionally well-placed to leverage her extensive global experience and understanding of our operations to succeed in building a powerful employee brand for GIG Gulf. She has delivered outstanding results during our transition to GIG Gulf, and her deep business acumen, coupled with strong leadership capabilities, will be key assets for GIG as we continue our drive for high-performing teams across the Gulf region.”

Commenting on her appointment, Caroline Bertrand said, “I am delighted to announce that I have recently been appointed Chief HR Officer at GIG Gulf, in addition to my responsibilities on Marketing, Digital and CX. Now I can focus on building outstanding Customer and Employee experiences and continue the growth of the GIG Gulf brand and company in our region, together with my team and colleagues from the Executive Committee.”

“My 20 years at AXA across four different markets have proven invaluable in bringing me where I am today, in a company where 46 nationalities work seamlessly together across five countries with a common purpose to protect the moments that matter to our customers, members, and partners. I’m proud of the challenges I have been given, from rebranding AXA Gulf to GIG Gulf, working to position GIG Gulf as a company with a Digital and Customer First mindset, and now striving to attract, retain and delight our talented and committed workforce at GIG Gulf.”

-Ends-

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer in the Middle East and North Africa, with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.5 billion as of 31 December 2021.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a one stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 15 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners, and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning the 2021 Health Insurer of the Year award, by MENA IR.

For more information, visit www.giggulf.ae and follow us on:

https://twitter.com/gig_gulf

https://www.linkedin.com/company/giggulf

https://www.facebook.com/giggulf/

https://www.instagram.com/giggulf/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

GIG:

Marijke Beijer

Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications

Marijke.Beijer@gig-gulf.com

WEBER SHANDWICK:

Karan Narsinghani

Senior Account Manager

KNarsinghani@webershandwick.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and GIG GULF’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. GIG GULF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.