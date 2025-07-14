Egypt - The insurance arms of Egypt’s Contact Financial Holding have expanded their partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Egypt to develop insurance solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to advance gender equality.

The strategic partnership involves Sarwa Insurance, the group’s general insurance arm, and Contact Insurance Brokerage.

Sarwa Insurance has been selected as one of three general insurers in Egypt to participate in the InsurGrow Egypt 2025 programme. The six-month programme, implemented by GIZ Egypt in collaboration with the Insurance Federation of Egypt, will aim to help insurers develop innovative, tailored products for the SME sector to enhance risk management and expand insurance access.

“We are proud to be chosen as a key partner in this ambitious initiative, which we see as a real opportunity to transform how insurance solutions are designed and delivered to Egypt’s SME sector, a critical driver of the national economy,” said Ahmed Khalifa, Managing Director of Sarwa Insurance. “Through this collaboration, we aim to develop innovative and scalable models rooted in a deep understanding of the market and the real needs of entrepreneurs and business owners, ultimately contributing to their stability and sustainable growth.”

In parallel, Contact Insurance Brokerage is joining the “Women on Track” programme with GIZ Egypt to promote gender equality in male-dominated industries. The programme includes leadership training, institutional policy enhancements, and the implementation of gender-responsive practices to increase female representation in leadership and technical roles.

Contact Insurance Brokerage will collaborate with GIZ Egypt on policy reviews, capacity-building workshops, and the integration of equitable frameworks to support women’s career progression.

“Our partnership with GIZ Egypt reflects Contact’s conviction that diversity is not merely a moral imperative but a strategic advantage, one that fuels innovation, competitiveness, and market growth,” said Nehal Break, Chairman & Managing Director of Contact Insurance Brokerage. “By institutionalizing equitable policies, we are creating pathways for women to excel and lead. This initiative aligns with our broader vision to establish new industry standards for gender equality while reinforcing our pledge to sustainable development.”

The initiatives are part of the JPSME Project, which is implemented by GIZ Egypt on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and aim to improve labour market conditions and enhance partnerships between the Egyptian private sector and international institutions.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).