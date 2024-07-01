Abu Dhabi, UAE: Gewan Hotels & Resorts announces the appointment of Khaled Al Kurdi as the new Director of Operations for HE Hotel Apartments by Gewan in Dubai. With over 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Khaled brings extensive knowledge and a commitment to excellence that will enhance the guest experience at Gewan's latest luxury property.

Recognized as one of Hozpitality's Best 30 Front Office Leaders in the Middle East for 2023, Khaled began his career with Wyndham Hospitality in Jordan and has held significant roles in luxury hotels in Jordan and Bulgaria. He joined Kempinski Hotels in Ajman in 2017 and later became Front Office Manager at Fairmont Ajman, a position he held from December 2022.

Known for his ability to build strong relationships with his team and foster a positive work environment, Al Kurdi has implemented comprehensive training programs aimed at delivering exceptional customer service and creating memorable guest experiences.

Ahmed Hassib, CEO & Co-Founder of Gewan Hotels & Resorts, commented on the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Khaled Al Kurdi to the Gewan family. His extensive industry experience and proven leadership align perfectly with our commitment to delivering elite services and exceptional guest experiences."

In his new role, Al Kurdi will oversee the daily operations of HE Hotel Apartments by Gewan, ensuring the highest standards of service and efficiency. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Gewan Hotels & Resorts continues its rapid expansion and acquisition strategy.

Al Kurdi’s passion for hospitality and strategic approach to operations make him a valuable asset to Gewan Hotels & Resorts, and his leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the brand's continued growth and success.

For more information, please contact:

Afaf ElSharkawy

Senior PR Manager

9Yards Communications

E: afaf.elsharkawy@9yards.ae

U: www.gewanhotels.com

About Gewan Hotels & Resorts

Gewan Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to leading the hospitality sector and inspiring others by consistently providing exceptional hotel services. The company offers memorable experiences, and it strives to satisfy customers, guests, associates, partners, and owners by exceeding targeted goals. Focusing on diverse market segments, Gewan Hotels & Resorts is one of the industry's strongest independent hotel management companies.