Chad Wellman relocates to the US as Finance Director of Global Purchasing & Supply Chain and Financial Planning, while Ronald Balit transitions to Product Marketing

Middle East:- General Motors (GM) Africa and Middle East has announced strategic leadership appointments across Finance and Communications, underscoring GM’s commitment to the future of mobility while strengthening relationships with customers and partners.

Effective 1 March, Azam Akhtar will succeed Chad Wellman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while Wellman will transition to a global role as Finance Director of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, Financial Planning and Analysis and Logistics.

Additionally, on 19 January, GM Africa and Middle East will welcome Monica Barten as Head of Communications, succeeding Ronald Balit who has been appointed to a new role at GM Middle East Product Marketing.

Commenting on the appointments, Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director of General Motors Africa and Middle East, said: “Strong leadership is central to delivering our regional ambitions. These appointments further strengthen our leadership team, combining regional insight with global expertise. They position us to support growth, transformation, and innovation across Africa and the Middle East.”

Azam Akhtar brings more than a decade of experience across General Motors, spanning Global Product Programs, Advanced Vehicle Development, Global Manufacturing, Treasury and Commercial Financial Planning and Analysis.

“I’m honored and at the same time excited to take on this role as a new challenge. Africa and the Middle East is a strategically important region for GM, and I look forward to supporting sustainable growth, financial strength, and the company’s transformation journey.” said Akhtar.

Monica Barten will lead General Motors’ regional communications strategy, aligning efforts with business priorities and enhancing both corporate and brand reputation in the market. With over a decade of experience in the Middle East and a strong global background, Barten has held leadership roles at Visa, Standard Chartered Bank, and Philip Morris International.

“I’m excited to join General Motors at such a pivotal time for the company. GM’s legacy, innovation leadership, and bold ambitions for the future present a unique opportunity. The team has built tremendous momentum in recent years, and I look forward to helping shape the next chapter of the GM story in the region.” said Barten

As General Motors marks more than 100 years of automotive leadership in Africa and Middle East, the company continues to advance personal autonomous technologies and digital services through its world-class vehicles from Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac.

