Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Fuze, one of MENA’s fastest growing financial infrastructure providers, has appointed Khalifa Mohamed Al Fahim as Director of Regulatory Affairs. This strategic appointment is designed to bridge the firm’s relationships with regulatory authorities and ensure all activities operate within appropriate legal and financial frameworks. Khalifa will also draw on his extensive entrepreneurial experience and network to guide business development activities, as increasingly Federal and Emirate-level entities explore the use of blockchain and digital assets in daily operations.

Born in the United Arab Emirates and backed by Abu Dhabi’s Further Ventures among others, Fuze is committed to the growth and development of the UAE’s digital assets industry, as it supports the future of finance. As part of this, the company goes beyond mandatory Emiratisation and hiring locally, educating financial leaders and supporting the UAE community with initiatives that foster deeper learning and understanding of the nuances within digital assets.

Speaking regarding the appointment, Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze CEO said, “Khalifa is a welcome addition to our team, with a rare combination of regulatory know-how and practical application of financial innovation at the bank and institutional level. With his deep roots in the UAE and a network stretching across the Middle East and Africa, we are confident he will have an immediate positive impact.”

On his new role, Khalifa Al Fahim added, “Fuze is one of the most exciting businesses in the digital assets space, as it has set out from the beginning to do things in the right way, with a long-term view. This vision is one that I firmly support and look forward to shaping the strategic direction and interactions between the firm and its stakeholders across regulated financial ecosystems.”

Khalifa Al Fahim represents a multi-generational Abu Dhabi business family whose roots are inseparable from the UAE's foundational growth story. Drawing on that legacy, he has built a career that uniquely spans sovereign regulation, institutional compliance, fintech development, and frontier capital deployment.

He began his career within the Governor’s Office of the Central Bank of UAE, managing cross-departmental transformation projects at the highest levels of national financial policy. He subsequently joined the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit, where he played an active role in the country's FATF evaluation preparation; a defining exercise in sovereign financial integrity. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and later at Wio Bank, one of the UAE's pioneering digital banks, he led regulatory compliance and financial crime strategy before transitioning into project management and strategic partnerships.

Khalifa played an important role in setting up the regulatory framework at Wio Bank and developing Wio Invest. This included securing SCA licences and setting up regulated wealth management, margin trading, and trade finance frameworks.

In addition to his role at Fuze, Khalifa is also an investor and advisor across hard-asset and frontier technology verticals, and holds a degree in International Business and Entrepreneurship from Coventry University.

To find out more about Fuze, visit fuze.ae.