Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – FP7McCann KSA is proud to announce the appointment of Neal Brasier as Head of Strategy. With over 15 years of brand and communications planning expertise, Neal brings a wealth of experience working with leading global brands and agencies.

A seasoned strategist, with experience across key international markets including the UK, Sweden, Germany, and Japan, Neal’s global perspective and strategic acumen equip him to tackle complex business challenges and drive impactful, data-driven strategies. His extensive portfolio includes marquee brands include Volvo Cars, adidas, Samsung, Aramco, and Microsoft, and his award-winning campaigns have earned him a Gold and two Silver Lions at Cannes.

In his new role, Neal will focus on strengthening the agency’s strategic capabilities to deliver culturally relevant and effective solutions for clients in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and competitive market.

Drawing on his global expertise, Neal will drive innovative approaches to solve complex business challenges, develop strategies rooted in a deep understanding of Saudi consumer behavior, and identify opportunities for growth. His aim is to position FP7McCann KSA as a leader in the Kingdom’s marketing landscape, dedicated to driving business growth for clients by delivering unique insights that inspire impactful and engaging creative work. With a client-first approach, Neal is committed to ensuring that every strategy not only meets but exceeds client expectations, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

Mohammed Bahmishan, CEO of FP7McCann KSA, commented:

“Neal’s appointment reflects our dedication to enhancing both strategic and creative excellence for our clients in Saudi Arabia. His exceptional ability to address complex business challenges with innovative thinking and deep insight sets him apart. With Neal’s leadership, we are confident in further solidifying our position as a market leader and delivering impactful, culturally resonant work that drives real results for our clients.”

Neal Brasier, Head of Strategy at FP7McCann KSA says:

“It’s difficult to quantify just how exciting a time it is to be joining the team here in Riyadh, especially in the context of Saudi Arabia’s great vision for the country’s future. I am delighted to be driving the strategic function here at FP7McCann; we have both exceptional creative talent and strong leadership in the agency, and our ambition is clear – to deliver meaningful, impactful, and effective work for our clients based on a deep and truthful understanding of audiences.”

ABOUT FP7/McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognised for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years, and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

