Riyadh: Arabian Cement Company posted a 56.45% decline in net profit to SAR 23.60 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared with SAR 54.20 million in Q1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) edged down to SAR 0.24 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.54 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, Arabian Cement witnessed a 4.61% increase in revenue to SAR 238.10 million during the January-March 2025 period compared to SAR 227.60 million in the corresponding Q1 in 2024.

The company attributed the annual growth in Q1-25 sales to higher sales volume.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-25 net profits were 24.60% lower than SAR 31.30 in Q4-24 while the revenue rose by 3.47% from SAR 230.10 million.

In 2024, Arabian Cement recorded net profits worth SAR 160.10 million and a revenue of SAR 857.90 million.

