Dubai: The third MENA Capital Market Summit has launched today, 6 May 2025, at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

The 2025 edition, which is taking place for two days until the 7th, will focus on the forces shaping global and regional capital markets among themes be addressed by over 100 senior market leaders, according to a press release.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) earlier announced the agenda and speaker line-up for the 2025 MENA Capital Market Summit which is exploring the impact of technology on market infrastructure, initial public offering (IPO) trends and high-growth company pipelines, cross-border capital flows, the rise of retail investors and the ongoing transformation of private markets.

Speakers include the following names:

-Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of DFM

-Ken Robins, Head of EMEA Equity Capital Markets at Citi

-Richard Cormack, Head of ECM and Convertibles in EMEA and Co-Head of UK Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs

-Simon Williams, Chief Economist CEEMEA at HSBC

-Lord Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive of Informa PLC

The summit will also include keynote speeches, panel discussions and sector-specific sessions featuring speakers from across financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and government. It is expected to convene more than 1,500 participants and around 200 industry partners.

With a growing IPO pipeline, rising investor participation, and rapid fintech advancements, the Summit plays a strategic role in driving market development and ensuring the future readiness of capital markets.

The 2025 Summit will be introducing The Hub, a new dynamic space designed to foster practical engagement and focused dialogue. It will host partner presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions, alongside demonstrations of DFM’s investor platforms, including the iVestor App and ARENA.

The Hub will also feature sessions led by DFM and its partners, offering insights into the services shaping Dubai’s capital markets today as well as the future initiatives designed to drive continued market growth and innovation.

Hamed Ali, the CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “The Capital Market Summit reinforces Dubai’s position as a global financial gateway, where international capital meets regional opportunity. With AED 10.48 billion raised through IPOs in 2024 and an investor base of 1.2 million participants from over 200 nationalities, we’re seeing clear evidence of growing global confidence in Dubai’s capital markets.”

Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, Ahmed Al Qassim, noted: “The 2025 edition is another important opportunity to leverage Dubai’s evolving position as a major hub for international banking services, diverse investment, and the integration of the latest digital technologies.”

Meanwhile, Andree Chakhtoura, Head of Investment Banking MENA at Bank of America, said: “Dubai’s capital markets continue to grow in scale and sophistication, creating new opportunities for both issuers and investors. As a long-standing partner to the region, we’re proud to support the Capital Market Summit and engage in forward-looking conversations on market development, innovation, and the future of global investment flows.”

Citi’s Head of Financing for Investment Banking, Achintya Mangla, said: “As a trusted partner in key landmark transactions, we are dedicated to supporting the UAE’s evolving financial landscape and strengthening investor engagement. This Summit is an important platform to share insights on IPOs, Capital Formation, and the evolution of markets, and we are proud to play a role in driving that dialogue forward.”

To conclude, Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO of HSBC Bank Middle East and UAE, stated: “International investors are increasingly looking towards the UAE and the Middle East for long term growth. The country’s deepening capital markets, and strong international connectivity are driving expansion and creating new opportunities.”

Al Marzooqi added: “At HSBC we continue to play a key role in the development of the country’s equity and debt capital markets. Of the c.$ 26.20 billion raised in IPOs in the UAE’s financial markets between 2022–2025, HSBC was involved in 65% of total deal value.”

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher