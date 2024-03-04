Dubai, UAE: Soon to become a premier address of choice in the city, Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay is preparing to open its doors and appoints Valencia Albuquerque as Director of Residences to oversee property management and resident experience, delivering Four Seasons legendary service to homeowners in Bahrain.

A Four Seasons veteran of 17 years, Albuquerque has long played a role in enriching the lives of guests and residents across the brand's global portfolio. Her first Four Seasons appointment in 2007 was in her hometown as a concierge at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, before moving to Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island. Albuquerque’s background understanding the many elements of the guest and property experience will be key to the success of creating the very best residential offering.

As the latest in its global portfolio, Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay is being newly built adjacent to the existing Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, accessible via private bridge. The residences will feature 112 homes; manicured gardens for entertaining or relaxing; a sunlit infinity pool and landscaped terrace; a well-appointed fitness centre; an intimate resident's lounge to retreat and unwind and a private cinema featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual technology and plush velvet seating to be enjoyed in ultimate comfort. In addition to these exclusive amenities, residents will have access to the culinary, lifestyle and service experiences of the neighbouring hotel and will join the vibrant Four Seasons community within Bahrain Bay.

“It’s an honour to lead a team that will have such a meaningful impact on the day to day lives of our residents in Bahrain Bay, while also managing one of their most important assets, their homes,” says Albuquerque. “The bond and trust that our team will build with residents ensures we deliver the legendary care, service and property management that one would expect of Four Seasons.”

“Valencia’s experience with Four Seasons, and her dedication to delivering our genuine and caring service, will be key in creating the very best living experience for our homeowners in Bahrain, mirroring the exceptional standards we maintain across our global portfolio of residences,” comments James Price, Vice President, Residential Development, Marketing and Sales, Four Seasons. “When residents choose Four Seasons to be their home, our goal is to exceed their expectations each and every day, and I am confident Valencia and her team will do exactly that.”

Valencia and her dedicated team will create a service-rich lifestyle experience, facilitating requests from hiring a private chef to arranging a private spa treatment, and so much more, all from the comforts of home. Equally as important, the residential team will act as the property managers, ensuring that each home is cared for when residents are away.

The collection of 112 bespoke homes has seen strong interest from local buyers and is the first Four Seasons branded residence in the Kingdom of Bahrain, an important market for international property investors. Set on a private enclave overlooking Bahrain Bay, every detail of the upcoming Private Residences has been carefully considered to create an oasis of 100 luxurious apartments, four duplexes and eight penthouses. With architecture by Gensler and interior design by Rive Gauche, each home will overlook Bahrain Bay, the iconic Bahrain World Trade Center, the Manama Skyline or the sea. Homes will feature high-end finishes throughout and designer show kitchens with a combined living area for an effortless space to relax and entertain in style.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay

In Bahrain’s Four Seasons Private Residences, homeowners will find a unique infusion of local flavour with the quality and consistency of the brand’s 35-year experience. Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay has benefitted from a blend of the brand’s best creators – with the design, innovation and standards of service in line with global properties.

The 112 bespoke Residences are linked by a private and secure pedestrian bridge to the adjacent Four Seasons Hotel, bringing impeccable service, elevated fine dining and resort facilities all within a stone’s throw of the homes.

At the heart of the Gulf, Four Seasons Residences Bahrain Bay offers a calm island vibe among its neighbours, uniquely combining Four Seasons dedicated service with Bahraini hospitality. The surrounding neighbourhood of Bahrain Bay is an unparalleled destination, combining urban waterfront living with lush green spaces - a manicured self-contained community with easy access to the mainland.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As leaders in branded residential, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About Bayside Developments

Bayside Developments is a RERA licensed, private real estate development company formed with the intention of developing and marketing high value properties of exceeding quality within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The company has been involved in flagship projects such as Four Seasons Bahrain Bay, and has an exciting roster of future projects in its pipeline.

Bayside Developments delivers wide-ranging real estate solutions, managing the entire development process from conceptualisation to handover.