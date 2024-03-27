Cairo: Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products and long-term germ protection solutions, has announced the appointment of Mohamed El Demerdash as the new General Manager for Easy Care, the recently acquired Egyptian health and beauty brand.

El Demerdash's appointment underscores Fine Hygienic Holding's commitment to growth and enriches its portfolio by venturing into new categories of Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals (C&C).

El Demerdash comes with an impressive track record of leadership in the cosmetics and personal care industry, spanning over two decades and across different regions, including MENA and Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Fine Hygienic Holding, El Demerdash held the position of Country General Manager for several global multinational consumer goods and home appliances companies, where he has successfully managed multi-million-dollar turnovers.

Nedal Zatari, Chief Commercial Officer at Fine Hygienic Holding, said: “We are delighted to have Mohamed El Demerdash join our team. We believe that his extensive experience in the cosmetics and personal care industry will be instrumental in driving our company to greater heights as we bring about a wider selection of popular products to consumers. We are excited to see the positive impact Mohamed will bring to our team and are confident that his skills and experience will play a crucial role in our success.”

It is worth noting that Easy Care has solidified its position as a dominant player in the FMCG sector in Egypt since 1999. The brand specializes in manufacturing a wide range of health and beauty products, including hair removal solutions, personal hygiene products, disinfectants and sterilizers, and baby care products. Through its acquisition of Easy, FHH has enriched its offerings in the Egyptian market and beyond, providing an even wider range of best-selling products to consumers.

-Ends-