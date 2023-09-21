Dubai: Filip Pavloski has taken up the position of Food and Beverage Manager at Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights.

Filip brings more than 12 years’ experience, including nearly a decade in Dubai, to Premier Inn, where he is overseeing operations at the ever-popular Mr Toad’s and Lily’s Pad venues.

Born in Macedonia, Filip plans to enhance the entertainment offerings at Premier Inn Barsha Heights, with live tribute bands, more theme nights, bingo and additional quiz nights aimed at local residents as well as in house hotel guests.

Premier Inn Barsha Heights, currently rated 7 out of more than 1,100 hotels in Dubai on TripAdvisor, opened in March 2022 as the 11th Premier Inn hotel in the Middle East. Mr Toad’s is a firm favourite for live, big-screen sports action, hearty food and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Recent additions to the offerings at Mr Toad’s include a Saturday afternoon brunch with live entertainment at AED199, a Sunday night quiz, complete with double-roast dinner and drink package at AED95 and an all-day, every day happy hour.

Amer Ammar, General Manager, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, said: “Mr Toad’s is much more than a great place to eat, drink and watch live sport. It’s part of the community and, for many local residents, almost like a second home. Filip joins us at our busiest time of year, with the winter sports season firmly under way, the peak travel period around the corner and the festive season coming up, and we look forward to launching an exciting range of entertainment and events at our much-loved F&B destinations.”

About Premier Inn (https://mena.premierinn.com/en)

Premier Inn, owned by leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread, has 11 hotels across the MENA region. The brand was established in the Middle East with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investment Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Qatar, with more locations in the pipeline. Its most recent property, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, opened in March 2022, and the company is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia soon.

Bringing the best of British charm to the region, Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that that every guest – be they staying for one night or on a long-term basis – enjoys the warmest welcome, unrivalled hospitality, hearty food and a great night’s sleep.

Premier Inn has more than 800 hotels in the UK and Ireland, and has recently been named the UK’s top hotel brand in a survey by UK consumers’ champion, Which?, and was voted the number one travel and tourism brand in the UK in YouGov’s annual brand destination rankings for 2022.

For more information and bookings, visit https://mena.premierinn.com/en, follow @premierinngulf on social media.

Media contact: Rebecca Rees

rebecca.rees@mena.premierinn.com