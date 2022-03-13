ERG developments has appointed Eman Ali as a marketing director.



Eman has held a number of positions in the marketing sector in major companies, headed by Talaat Moustafa Group, Khaled Sabry Group, New Plan, Master Group, and Dahab developments.



Eman Ali said that ERG has an expansion plan during the coming period in conjunction with the development witnessed by the real estate market, especially within the new administrative capital, and to benefit from the distinguished investment climate within the real estate market in Egypt.



She said that the company intends to implement a number of distinguished marketing plans, which will ensure the spread of its brand and draw a strong mental image of the company and its projects with customers.



A number of real marketing ideas that depend on real messages and that the company actually presents in its projects without exaggeration or falsification of facts in resonant terms that are not tangible on the ground. Each of them is unique in providing various investment features in all respects and will be announced during the coming period.

-Ends-