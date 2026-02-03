Dubai, UAE: Enviroserve, the region’s leading provider of specialized e-waste recycling and resource-recovery solutions, today announced the appointment of Mahmood Rasheed as its Chief Executive Officer. Rasheed joins Enviroserve following a distinguished 30-year career at Imdaad, where he most recently served as Group Chief Operating Officer, bringing deep operational, environmental, and strategic leadership experience to the role.

Rasheed steps into the position at a pivotal moment for Enviroserve, as the company continues to expand its role in advancing certified e-waste circularity, secure resource recovery, and ESG-aligned solutions across the region. As CEO, he will focus on strengthening operational excellence, scaling innovation, and reinforcing Enviroserve’s position as a trusted partner to governments and industry.

With a professional foundation rooted in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS), Rasheed began his career at Dubai World in 1996, where he developed deep expertise in environmental governance and safety management. He joined Imdaad in 2007 and played a central role in the company’s expansion across environmental solutions, facility management, recycling, and specialized services. As Group Chief Operating Officer, he was instrumental in scaling the business to annual revenue of AED 1 billion and in supporting its expansion into additional GCC markets.

A key priority in Rasheed’s mandate at Enviroserve will be close coordination with its shareholders, Tadweer Group and Dubal Holding, to ensure the company’s growth strategy remains aligned with national sustainability priorities, global ESG standards, and the UAE’s long-term economic diversification goals.

A central pillar of Rasheed’s leadership agenda will be the development and deployment of advanced automated processes to strengthen end-to-end traceability, transparency, and compliance across Enviroserve’s operations. By leveraging digital systems, automation, and data-driven controls, he aims to enhance real-time tracking of material flows, improve audit readiness, and reinforce client confidence in certified recycling, data security, and regulatory adherence. This focus will further position Enviroserve as a benchmark for accountability and governance in the circular economy.

“At Enviroserve, sustainability must be translated into measurable impact,” said Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer of Enviroserve. “By working in close partnership with Tadweer Group and Dubal Holding, we will continue to move beyond conventional recycling models, strengthening circular systems that recover value, protect the environment, and support a resilient digital economy.”

Rasheed holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from the United States and an MBA from the United Kingdom. He is a certified ISO 14001 Lead Auditor through Lloyd’s and a graduate of the Dubai Leadership Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, combining technical expertise with globally recognized leadership credentials.